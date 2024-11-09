A case has been brought to court in Texas by state Attorney General Ken Paxton against a doctor who is accused of handing out puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children as young as 12 – all in violation of state law.

A report in the Washington Stand documents the case being brought against Hector Granados, of El Paso.

“Granados unlawfully treated 21 patients with testosterone or puberty blockers for the purposes of transitioning their biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity is inconsistent with their biological sex in violation of SB 14,” according to the new court filing.

“Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, when used for the purpose of transitioning a child’s biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity or sex is inconsistent with their biological sex, interfere with a child’s normal physical development and result in long-term harm to the child.”

LGTB ideologies have permeated the U.S. since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have made promoting those ideas, especially the theory of transgenderism, a top priority for their administration.

The consequences for children given the “treatments” include “sterilization, loss of bone density, and the development of irreversible secondary opposite sex characteristics,” the case charges.

Texas lawmakers in 2023 adopted a law that protects minors from harmful, life-altering medical maneuvers.

The law was allowed to take effect after a challenge that reached up to the Texas Supreme Court, which threw out constitutional concerns.

But, the report noted, “It seems that medical profiteers in Texas would not sacrifice their golden goose so readily. After Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston publicly discontinued its gender transition program in 2023, it continued to secretly provide gender transition procedures to minors, according to the testimony of two independent whistleblowers. The first whistleblower now faces a politicized federal indictment, while the second was abruptly fired in August.”

The report noted the state law allows the state attorney general to sue to enforce the law, and Paxton used that provision to bring the case.

The Stand noted Paxton just weeks ago brought a similar action against a physician in Dallas, May Lau, for similar behaviors.

In an announcement about the fight, Paxton said, “Texas is cracking down on doctors illegally prescribing dangerous ‘gender transition’ drugs to children. State law forbids prescribing these interventions to minors because they have irreversible and damaging effects. Any physician found doing so will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Granados is accused in the fight of falsely diagnosing seven minors with “precocious puberty” then “falsely” billing insurance for that circumstance “when, in fact, he was treating the patients ‘for gender dysphoria,'” the report said.

The state is accusing Granados of deceptively misleading pharmacies, insurance providers and patents “by falsifying patient medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to indicate that office visits and prescriptions written to minor patients are for precocious puberty when, in fact, they are for the purpose of transitioning their biological sex.”

Granados also is accused of treating 14 biological females” for the purpose of transitioning the minor’s biological sex…”

All of that constitutes “false, misleading, or deceptive practices,” the state charges.

The Stand commented, “Cases like this underscore the importance of enforcement provisions in state laws addressing gender transition procedures for minors. Although 26 states have passed legislation that aims to protect minors from gender transition procedures, only 10 states — less than half — allow the attorney general to enforce the law through civil litigation, as Paxton did here (four more allow criminal litigation).”