(FOX NEWS) — The New York Times’ ability to provide Election Day information and analysis online could be in jeopardy if hundreds of the giant newspaper’s disgruntled tech staffers stick to their guns and continue to strike over “unfair labor practices.”

The New York Times Tech Guild went on strike Monday over its ongoing clash with management. The Tech Guild’s 600 members are in charge of the back-end systems that power the paper’s extensive digital operations, working in Engineering, Product, Design, Data and the project management office.

We are on ULP strike. We gave @nytimes management months of notice of our strike deadline, we made ourselves available around the clock, but the company has decided that our members aren’t worth enough to agree to a fair contract and stop committing unfair labor practices. pic.twitter.com/jYlANW1ruw — New York Times Tech Guild (@NYTGuildTech) November 4, 2024

The strike could affect the paper’s ability to cover the election results of the presidential race, as well as the congressional races determining who will control Washington in 2025. Times software engineer Sarah Duncan, who works on the paper’s homepage, admitted the strike could drastically affect the Times on its busiest day of the year.