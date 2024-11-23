A stunner being reported by the Christian Institute in the United Kingdom is that there may have been more than 400 possible criminal violations of the euthanasia law in Ontario, Canada, that have not been reported to police.

The report said Dirk Huyer, chief of the coroner’s office in the province, responsible for flagging violations, has identified 428 “compliance problems” over just five years, including 178 in 2023 alone. But not one has been referred for police investigation.

Canada long has been at the forefront of allowing for and providing for the “voluntary” suicides by people who get their doctors’ help.

The nation has reached the point that there have been instances in which people with serious medical needs are denied treatment, but instead have been recommended for euthanasia.

The report noted Huyer at a 2024 conference confirmed the 428 compliance issues, such as a refusal to consult with a medic with expertise in a patient’s physical ailment.

It was the Macdonald–Laurier Institute, a public policy think tank, that said, “It has been distressing to learn that some authorities, well aware of non-compliance with the law, did not publicly report them.”

In Canada, the law is called MAID, for medical assistance in dying.

University of Toronto law professor Trudo Lemmens said in the report, “Any violation of the MAID law, considering that it’s a criminal law, should be reported to the police and to the College — as a matter of principle — and should certainly be investigated by an independent prosecutor.”

He continued, “It’s a serious issue. I mean, this is a criminal law and I’m worried that the lack of referring for prosecution and for investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons reflects a kind of normalization of MAID as some kind of inherent beneficial practice.”

A report at the New Atlantis on the revelation said, “For years, there have been clear signals that euthanasia providers in Canada may be breaking the law and getting away with it. That is the finding of the officials who are responsible for monitoring euthanasia deaths to ensure compliance in the province of Ontario.”

The report said the 400 plus cases in which there were possible violations have been concealed from the public.

No charges have been pursued, “even against repeat violators and ‘blatant’ offenders,” the report said.

The requirements that have been violated include basics such as assessing whether people are eligible, upholding safeguards against abuse, and reporting requirements.

The report confirmed that private documents reveal between 2018 and 2024, “in presentations held behind closed doors and in reports that were nominally public but garnered little attention,” Huyer has confirmed seeing “hundreds” of compliance problems.

The New Atlantis reported some of the problems dealt with victims “who may not have been capable of consent.”

The article explained Huyer’s office refused to refer, to prosecute, or even report to police.

“Whether or not these hundreds of ‘issues’ are in fact violations of criminal law is unclear precisely because none of them have been referred to law enforcement for investigation. Instead, Huyer’s office has deemed virtually all of them as requiring nothing more than an ‘informal conversation’ with the practitioner or an ‘educational’ or ‘notice’ email. Even in one egregious case, in which the practitioner was found to have violated multiple legal requirements, and which Huyer himself described as ‘just horrible,’ his office reported the case only to a regulatory body instead of the police,” the report said.