Led by the work of the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the transgender ideology has exploded in recent years.

A decade ago the issue hardly was known: Now is engulfs nightly newscasts and online publications.

It’s an ideological battle that pits a small minority of individuals with gender dysphoria against the majority of the population.

But now there’s new documentation of the huge impact of men, or boys, competing in events created for women or girls.

And “winning.”

It is in a report from CBN News that the details are available.

It cited statistics from the United Nations showing that males have won nearly 900 medals when they compete against women or girls.

The report is called “Violence Against Woman and Girls in Sports” and reveals more than 600 female athletes missed medaling 890 times, because boys or men finished ahead of them.

“The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals when competing against males,” according to the report.

CBN explained the report also documents how Reem Alsalem, a U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women, informed the assembly that males in women sports have “created higher instances of sexual harassment, assault, and voyeurism not only in competitions but in locker rooms and bathrooms.”

Alsalem said, “As patriarchal structures continue to evolve, women and girls in sport are experiencing new forms of discrimination based on their sex. One glaring example is opening the female category of sports to males, further undermining their access to equal opportunities and the right to participate in safety, dignity, and fairness.”

CBN documented its own reporting about injuries suffered by girls and women who encountered males in their competitions. And there has been a multitude of lawsuits over the issue.

The report noted, “San Jose State player Brooke Slusser has joined in a lawsuit against the NCAA in recent weeks claiming she had to share a court, locker room, and even a room on overnight trips with her teammate Blaire Fleming without having ever been told that Fleming was a biological male.”

By now, teams representing Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State all have refused to play against San Jose State, because of the presence of Fleming, a male, on the women’s team.