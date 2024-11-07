The 2024 election was held in America in the shadow of months, even years, of Democrats making wild claims about how democracy would die under a Donald Trump presidency.

How he’d never leave office, how he’d become a dictator, how he’d use the government and military against his political enemies, much like the Democrats weaponized government against him when they were in office.

But an expert is pointing out that the election actually provided a new period of protection for one of the critical components of America’s representative government, which actually is a republic.

The looming threat to that “democracy” actually was Democrat plans to destroy the Supreme Court in its present form, and establish something that rubber-stamps leftist ideologies at will.

Democrats had proposed “packing” the court with more leftist justices to provide a Democrat majority, and other changes. Even dissolving it.

“The election means that court-packing schemes are now effectively scuttled despite the support of Democratic senators like Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.). Given Kamala Harris’s reported support, the Supreme Court dodged one of the greatest threats to its integrity in its history,” explained constitutional expert Jonathan Turley.

“In this way, the election may prove the key moment in ending one of the most threatening periods of the court’s existence. With the loss of the control of the Senate, the push for new limits on the court and calls for investigations of conservative justices will subside for now.”

The election, especially the new Republican majority in the Senate, means “the court will remain unchanged institutionally for at least a decade,” he said.

Leftists have been enraged in recent years over the several decisions, including the one by the court that the faulty Roe v. Wade case that created out of thin air the federal “right” to an abortion was wrongly decided.

The decision returned regulation of the nation’s lucrative abortion industry to the states.

Turley explained, “The expectation is that Associate Justice Clarence Thomas could use this perfect time to retire and ensure that his seat will be filled with a fellow conservative jurist. Justice Samuel Alito may also consider this a good time for a safe harbor departure. They have a couple of years before they reach the redline for nominations before the next election.”

He said the election results’ impact on the law also will “be pronounced.”

“A younger generation will grow up in a country where the voters of each state are allowed to determine what limits to place on abortions. Likewise, gun rights and religious rights will continue to be robustly protected. The checks on the administrative state are also likely to be strengthened. Pushes for wealth taxes and other measures will likely receive an even more skeptical court,” he said.

He noted liberals previously had pushed for leftist Sonia Sotomayor to retire, giving way for a younger leftist replacement, and he opposed that idea.

But that effort, along with the “end the filibuster” campaign, he said, likely ended “around 2:30 am on Tuesday night.”

He pointed out that the three justices previously appointed by Trump “are extraordinary jurists who have already created considerable legacies.”

The left will continue to abuse Trump nominees during confirmation hearings, as happened for his previous choices, “but they will have a reliable Senate majority for confirmation,” he said.

The “rage” among media and academia, however, will only likely grow.

They probably will “become more activist and aggressive” since voters declined to follow their agenda, instead choosing to “reject panic politics and radical agendas.”

He said for how, the Supreme Court “will remain the key stabilizing institution in the most successful constitutional system in history.”