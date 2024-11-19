One of the big projects President-elect Donald Trump has taken on in his landslide campaign victory to Make America Great Again is the wasteful, even fraudulent, spending that goes on in the government every year.

Estimates are that it costs American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, and Trump already has tasked billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy with the work.

Now Congress is lining up to help.

A report from Fox News explains a Republican lawmaker has launched a new congressional caucus “aimed at working hand-in-hand with President-elect Trump’s soon-to-be DOGE – Department of Government Efficiency.”

It is U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., who has confirmed he’s written to House colleagues seeking others to join in the work.

“Taking on Crazytown is no easy task,” he said.

The report noted already two have joined, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

Bean explained that Musk and Ramaswamy “will need partners in Congress to accomplish many of the cuts necessary to rein in the unelected bureaucrats who have had unchecked power for far too long.”

The letter cited America’s $36 trillion debt, including massive amounts acquired during the reign of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Among the profligate government actions under the Democrats was the trillion dollar spending package called the Inflation Reduction Act, which actually has been documented to be causing inflation to go up.

“We must take action to avoid diving headfirst off the cliff of fiscal ruin… Our DOGE Caucus, will work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency to help rein in reckless spending and stop the abuse of taxpayer dollars,” he said.

In fact, he noted that the Biden-Harris administration has been borrowing $6 billion a day.

“Republicans must live up to our principle of fiscal responsibility by reining in the spending that is driving both inflation and our unsustainable debt. The DOGE Caucus will bring together members from across our conference who are ready to rein-in unelected bureaucrats and end the over-regulation that has crippled American Main Street,” he said.

Musk already has started the work: