Topline: Taxpayers have spent $15 million on security services for Dr. Anthony Fauci in the last two years, after he had already returned to life as a private citizen, according to a new report from OpenTheBooks.com.

Key facts: The security agreement took effect in January 2023, and extends to September 2024. The agreement states that the contract could be extended. OpenTheBooks.com asked the Marshals Service for clarification, and they didn’t respond.

The price tag includes salaries and benefits for the U.S. Marshals guarding Fauci, a private chauffeur, law enforcement equipment and more.

Fauci retired from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December 2022. He claimed he still receives death threats from those unhappy with his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

OpenTheBooks.com uncovered the arrangement between the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice through a Freedom of Information request.

The expense comes as the Marshals Service is struggling to protect current government employees. The agency asked Congress for an extra $28.1 million next year to better protect federal judges with its limited staffing resources.

Background: OpenTheBooks.com previously reported that Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee in history in 2022 with a salary of $480,654. We estimate his pension will exceed $350,000, also the largest ever.

He and his wife Dr. Christine Grady had a net worth as high as $12.6 million in 2022. That was over $5 million higher than in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Summary: Government security for a private citizen who is not a former president is incredibly unusual, and possibly unheard of. If Fauci wants protection, he should pay for it himself.

This article was originally published by RCI and made available via RealClearWire.