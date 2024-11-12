Teacher under investigation for allegedly making controversial comment to Trump supporter

By Stepheny Price, Fox News

Lori Lombard (X)
Lori Lombard

(FOX NEWS) — An Idaho high-school teacher is under investigation over controversial comments she appeared to make on a Facebook post following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is investigating comments made by Century High School teacher Lori Lombard after screenshots appeared to show her wishing an “unwanted pregnancy” on a Trump supporter.

Lombard also appeared to describe the individual she was posting about as “pathetic looking” and asked them to “cover your profile picture.”

Read the full story ›

EducationScandals

Leave a Comment