(FOX NEWS) — An Idaho high-school teacher is under investigation over controversial comments she appeared to make on a Facebook post following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is investigating comments made by Century High School teacher Lori Lombard after screenshots appeared to show her wishing an “unwanted pregnancy” on a Trump supporter.

Meet Lori Lombard, a teacher at Century High School in Idaho, who reportedly made posts wishing unwanted pregnancies on those who are voting differently than her. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/l2RnOxA8Pk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 8, 2024

Lombard also appeared to describe the individual she was posting about as “pathetic looking” and asked them to “cover your profile picture.”