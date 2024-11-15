The McDonald’s Man is lovin’ it. Now that he’s out of the kitchen and heading back to the White House, Donald Trump is filling his staff with people close to his heart.

They’re sharp, America First patriots all aboard the Trump Train.

The president-elect puts a premium on smarts, hence his first major choice in the summer: J.D. Vance for vice president. The senator graduated summa cum laude after just two years at Ohio State, then rocked it at Yale Law School. The guy is brilliant and gutsy, as he proved by fearlessly handling all comers on network TV and podcasts during the campaign.

The former and incoming president often cheered that Vance pick at rallies by pointing to his own head. It’s all about the brain.

So it is with the new White House team. Characters like Rex Tillerson, his first secretary of state, and Jim Mattis, his original defense chief, were lauded as central casting by Mr. Trump in his first go-round. Now that’s old news. Today it’s all about intelligence, loyalty and youth.

Vance is just 40, which will make him the youngest VP since Richard Nixon under Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.

Pete Hegseth, 44, went to Princeton and Harvard. He vaulted from Army combat to Fox News, where he defended Mr. Trump to the hilt. You won’t be reading any Hitler garbage from him a la John Kelly, the Marine general who looked the part only to knife his White House boss after his chief of staff stint.

Mr. Hegseth reflects exactly the president-elect’s feeling. After Butler, Mr. Trump is embracing being alive and having the freedom to choose the talent best for him and America, critics be damned. While the MSNBC world whines about the next defense secretary’s lack of experience, MAGA applauds with a crescendo. Now we’ll have an Iraq War infantry officer with a spine to boot the generals who bloodied the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and gush over woke rubbish.

Elise Stefanik, 40, is Harvard Crimsonite aimed at degrading pinko. She rocketed as a New York Republican to the House, where she stood tall for President Trump during the impeachment hoaxes and told anti-Semitic Ivy League honchos to get lost. Now she’s going to the United Nations as U.S. ambassador with a megaphone for America First and against the Israel bashers who permeate that crooked body in the heart of New York City.

Stephen Miller, 39, is a Duke genius who will lead the border battle as deputy chief of staff. Miller Time is the backbone of the Trump agenda. The Californian plugged illegal immigration for 45 and will do it again for 47. This time he’ll have Border Czar Tom Homan running shotgun against the biggest crime in U.S. history: President Biden’s open gate that ignited the migrant invasion.

Elon Musk, 53, could be the smartest human on the planet. After attending Penn’s Wharton School of Business, same as Mr. Trump, he ignited Tesla, SpaceX, Boring to construct tunnels, and Neuralink to help paralyzed people communicate on computers just by thinking. Then in 2022 came Elon’s gift to freedom: His buying of Twitter, turning it into X and opening opinions from all corners. After Butler’s bloody Saturday, he endorsed Trump and campaigned Dark MAGA-style. Musk says he can cut $2 trillion from America’s bloated budget, so the president-elect said go for it. Welcome to DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency.

The Ram, 39, aka Vivek Ramaswamy. Here’s another wiz who went to Harvard and Yale, where he was a Vance classmate. He founded multiple firms, bulged his billion-dollar pockets, ran for president, rightly predicted Ronna McDaniel’s demise as GOP boss and was spot on again saying Mr. Biden wouldn’t last on the Dem ticket. He also called the election right: Mr. Trump would win in a landslide. Now the Ram is teaming up with Elon at DOGE after saying for over a year, “The people who we elect to run the government ought to be the ones who actually run the government, not the managerial bureaucracy and three-letter government agencies.” Those folks can kiss their jobs goodbye.

Tulsi Gabbard, 43, will hold a Cabinet post with her in mind: director of national intelligence. She sure had the acumen to rout Kamala Harris off the presidential debate stage in 2019. Before that, she carried her Hawaii Pacific University degree to the Army and Congress. After that, she backed Mr. Trump and traded Democrat for Republican. She’s on the right squad.

Matt Gaetz, 44, the attorney general we’ve been waiting for. Certainly, Mr. Trump has, after the hell of being indicted more than Al Capone, as he bellowed at rallies. Now with glee he said, “Matt will end weaponized government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department.” Mr. Gaetz is a true Sunshine Stater, graduating from Florida State and representing the western Panhandle in Congress. He takes the tough road, leading the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy for failing as a conservative. Now the traitors, from the Russia-Russia-Russia confederates on up, better look out. This firebrand will run them through the Gaetz of hell.

As a friend just messaged me, “Gaetz will be our Gen. Sherman. March to the sea, baby.”

MAGA is lovin’ it too.