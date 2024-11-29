“President Putin? Hello! This is President Biden. Thank you for taking my call!”

“Of course, President Biden. I would always take your call. Why wouldn’t I?”

“President Putin, I’m interested in peace. My country wants peace. The world wants peace, of course. Several divisions of the Russian army are now massing on the Ukrainian border. So, I wanted to know if there’s anything we can do to help.”

“I am happy to know that is your desire. It is also our desire. That is why our troops are poised to go into Ukraine. To enforce the peace. Since 2014, the Ukrainian Nazis have been shelling the Russian population in the eastern provinces of the Ukraine. They have killed many of our Russian people. That is a problem for us, naturally.”

“I understand how that could be a concern. I will certainly talk to the people in our State Department, who handle border disputes around the world.”

“That would be very kind of you. But perhaps I can save you some time. We have been in communication with your State Department as well as your ambassador in Moscow, at great length. And to sum up many volumes of verbiage, they inform us that your government chooses not to interfere with the internal affairs of other nations. And I must remind you that this is not the truth.”

“I would have to assure you that is the truth, with the exception of rare instances that might affect our national security.”

“Very well Mr. President. But why did your national security require the 2014 overthrow of a Ukrainian government that sought peaceful relations with Russia, replaced by a government hostile to our people? And why is it deemed to be in the interest of the United States to challenge our insistence that NATO refrain from incorporating Ukraine into its membership? This has been our unwavering demand for 30 years, and prior to your administration our wishes have been honored.”

“Surely, Mr. President, we cannot dictate the decision made by an independent nation on such a matter!”

“Surely, you need not dictate anything. But you might tell Ukraine, speaking hypothetically of course, that the amount of the financial support being provided might be favorably influenced if they would take the two simple actions that we require.

Surely it makes no sense for them to insist on joining an alliance meant to protect against a theoretical war if that becomes the dispute that leads to an actual war.

Mr. President, the bombardment of Donetsk and Luhansk has increased dramatically in the past week. You must invite them to stop. Since no benefit can come to Ukraine itself, we can only surmise that their headlong rush into war is the result of a hostile external influence.”

“President Putin, in the interest of time, are you saying that if Ukraine will pledge never to join NATO and to a cessation of artillery fire into the Donbas, that you will withdraw your troops and prepare to negotiate a permanent peace?”

“Yes, President Biden. Most definitely. And I will boast to the world of the peace you, above all, have brought and send you our best vodka and our finest caviar, so you can celebrate and make a toast to the happy results of your wisdom. And I will ask for a meeting to discuss a future of goodwill and cooperation between our great nations.”

If nothing like this occurred, we must ask why. How tough would that have been?

Given the horrific escalations by the U.S. under Biden & Company, followed by Britain, France and Germany, we must pray that Donald Trump’s agenda dominates the choices being made, before these madmen light a fuse that turns our planet into a bomb.