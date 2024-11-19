Attention to all you woke election snowflakes. Stop sucking your thumb for a few minutes because I have some hopeful news for you. If four years of living under the new Hitler and his deplorable supporters adds to your groaning and whining soul, there is a way you can avoid that anticipated hell on earth.

You can move to Canada – but under Justin Trudeau, lots of luck. Fidelito is not good at anything but euthanasia. But if that’s your quest post election, go for it. For you who need to escape from the claws of Trump and Canada is not your way out, there’s a luxury liner company that’s offering a four year cruise around the world to avoid the rule of Donald Adolf Trump. Then when Gavin Newscum (as Trump call him) beats J.D. Vance in four years, the Trump haters can return to America and the inauguration of the New World Order. That’s when America will really be Made Great Again – right, Whoopi?

So what can one expect for a cruise price tag of about $300,000? There will be many stops along the way at destinations of great interest, I’m sure. My vast research team has come back with a report of the onboard entertainment guests can expect. Much of it will be reliving the glory days of the Biden presidency – and who wouldn’t want to relive those many glorious moments?

Monday morning, on the Good Ship Lollypop, the revelers will get to celebrate one of the greatest moments in presidential history, according to the delusional left. This video will produce a thrill down the legs of every cruise passenger. It occurred in Atlanta, the debate sight where Joe Biden went against Donald Trump.

If you’ll recall, after the debate ended, Dr. Jill took some time off from treating her constituents to congratulate Joe for “answering all the questions,” and she added, “you knew all the facts.”

I can imagine the ship Villa Vie Odyssey will be rocking and rolling after that video plays. “Four more years” will ring out through the halls.

This will be the inauguration of the joy and love that will be poured out all over the cruise ship every day.

Another special moment in the first week of the Voyage to Cherish will be a video showing Kamala Momala smiling during her visit to the border. That will bring back her greatest moment as border czar when she greeted a border guard and then told an illegal immigrant trying to sneak into the United States, “Oh, no you don’t. You turn around and come in the legal way. President Biden is a leader who holds the Constitution of the United States in the highest regard.

“As Secretary Mayorkas says, ‘The border is secure,’ so you turn right around. That is a direct order from me, the border czar.” And then Kamala wakes up from her dream, with a cackle.

The Wednesday breakfast will feature Kamala’s visit to the TV show “The View.” You will see the segment where she responds to Sunny Hostin’s question about doing anything different as president than Joe Biden. Being eternally loyal to her president, Harris said she could not think of one thing. What magnificence she continued to display; because, unlike her boss, we all know she’s not a hair sniffer.

Thursday morning breakfast will be highlighted by the video of Drew Barrymore telling Kamala that “the whole world needs a hug but, in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.” I mean, that moment made TV history. There will not be a dry eye on board the Odyssey as it sails the blue waters of joy.

Friday morning’s program will remind those on board what a regular gal our Kamala is. The presentation will once again remind America what a great joy she could be as our veep shares a beer with “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. That will be followed by the video of Sen. Liz Warren drinking a beer with her husband, showing the world what wonderfully regular people Democrat babes are.

And what better way to end the week than with a video recapping the moment when joy entered the convention arena in Chicago last summer, highlighted by the new masculinity of Tim Walz’s flaming-hands entrance. The crowd erupted with joy never seen before in American politics.

And this is all scheduled for the first week! One can only imagine the joy will reign when the great moments of the convention are relived as well as the clip when George Clooney ends his career … oops, I mean announces his support for Kamala.