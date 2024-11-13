I never imagined I would think, let alone write, that the Democratic Party’s victory in 2020 was a blessing. But for those of us – meaning, it is now clear, a majority of us – who regard the Left as an entirely destructive force in America as it is everywhere else in the world, 2020 may well have turned out to be a blessing.

Why?

For two reasons.

The first reason is that, thanks to the Left being in power for the last four years, Americans got a chance to see what it – and therefore the Democratic Party, which has become a left-wing, rather than a liberal, party – stands for.

Most Americans now know that the Left and the Democrats could not care less about the average American. For example, Democrats and the rest of the Left still maintain that Americans have been fooled into thinking that inflation is devastating. This is understandable given that the Democratic Party and its defenders represent the wealthy – people who neither know nor care about the price of food and other everyday necessities.

Most Americans now know that the Left is morally and psychologically sick. Unlike the Left, the vast majority of Americans do not believe that men give birth; that boys’ bathrooms in high schools should have tampon dispensers; that men who say they are women should be allowed to compete against women in women’s sports or be placed in women’s shelters and women’s prisons; that schools should not inform parents when their 10-year-old daughter says she is a boy and adopts a boy’s name at school; or that young women, not to mention teenage girls, should have their breasts surgically removed if they tell a psychologist – usually after a few hours of consultation – they think they are a boy.

Most Americans now know that the Left holds America in contempt and breeds that contempt among young Americans. Most Americans do not believe, as the Left does, that America was founded in 1619, when the first black slaves were brought to America; they believe it was founded in 1776. Most Americans think Washington, Jefferson and the other founders were great men, not racist and genocidal.

Most Americans now know that the Left breeds chaos not only in America but around the world. About a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I asked one of the greatest living historians, Niall Ferguson of Harvard and Stanford, if he thought Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump had been president at the time. Without a moment’s hesitation, he gave a one-word answer: “No.”

That attack took place less than a year after the Biden administration, with the full backing of the Democratic Party, precipitously and chaotically abandoned Afghanistan for no good reason, causing the unnecessary deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers (the deadliest day for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since 2012) and wounds to another 45 servicemembers, leaving the Afghan people to the Taliban monsters, and leaving behind $7 billion in military equipment.

It is also unlikely that if Trump had been president, Hamas would have attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, rendering it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust and plunging the Middle East into war. Trump left a peaceful Middle East on the brink of Saudi Arabia and other Arab states recognizing Israel’s right to exist.

Trump placed sanctions on Iran, greatly weakening that regime economically. The Biden administration reversed course and gave Iran access to $16 billion, which it promptly used to spread death and chaos in the region.

Thanks to the Left being in power for nearly four years, the American people learned not only these things about the Left; perhaps even more importantly, the American people also learned that virtually every elite, meaning left-wing, institution is deeply corrupt.

They learned that:

The country’s most elite universities – virtually all of which are left-wing institutions – are moral wastelands.

The only Americans who still trust The New York Times, The Washington Post (or any major newspaper in any major city) – or CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, NPR, The Associated Press and the rest of what was until now known as the “mainstream media” – are those who share those organizations’ left-wing politics. Over these past few years, among myriad examples of left-wing bias, all these media labeled as “racist” any American who said that COVID-19 likely began in a Chinese lab, and participated in the Trump-campaign-colluded-with-Russia lie. The Times is so woke, it refuses to print “Latinos”; instead, it uses the idiotic term “Latinx.”

They cannot trust scientific institutions. Thanks to these years of Democratic Party and left-wing power, most Americans no longer trust almost any scientific body. The American Medical Association has come out against listing a newborn’s sex on its birth certificate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and Food and Drug Administration are regarded as pawns of the major pharmaceutical companies. Most Americans know that they were misled regarding the COVID-19 vaccine’s efficacy and safety, social distancing, masking and most especially lockdowns, which served only to damage millions of children and destroy innumerable small businesses. The oldest science journal in America, Scientific American, is correctly regarded as just another woke, i.e., left-wing, media enterprise. It had never endorsed a political candidate in its 175-year history until it endorsed Joe Biden.

All of this happened thanks to the Democrats’ victory in 2020.