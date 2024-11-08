Like watching the Wizard of Oz’s wicked witch of the west after being hit with a bucket of water yell, “I’m melting,” this week we watch Democrats melting down and the sudden change in their use of lawfare.

Let’s began with the lawfare against Donald Trump. Watching the actions of Special Counsel Jack Smith the day after Trump’s landslide presidential win reminded me of a classic scene from the 1930s Marx Brothers movie “Animal Crackers.” Chico and Harpo are playing spades with two ladies. Harpo throws out the ace of spades, and Chico says, “Ace of spades.” Harpo takes the trick. Next, Harpo throws out another ace of spades with Chico saying, “Ace of spades,” and again Harpo takes the trick. Then Harpo throws out a third ace of spades, and Chico remarks, “That’s what we call around here a coincidence.”

What a coincidence! The day after Trump wins re-election, the criminal cases against him start winding down and ending. According to Breitbart, “corrupt Special Counsel Jack Smith” will not be waiting for incoming President Trump to fire him, which apparently is one of Trump’s promises. Smith will leave the Department of Justice before Trump is sworn in as the 47th president, and “the (phony) cases against Trump will also be dropped.”

Smith filed 40 felony counts against Trump over the documents at Mar-a-Lago (which all presidents have), but a judge dismissed the case, ruling Smith’s appointment to be constitutionally invalid.

Smith’s January 6th case is still pending in the District of Columbia, where he had to refile it after the Supreme Court rulings on presidential immunity. Why D.C.? Because 92% voted for Harris in D.C. and only 6% for Trump. No Republican has won D.C. going back to 1964, the limit of the records. So, Washington is a great place to prosecute Republicans, with nearly 100% biased jurors.

A day after Trump’s Nov. 5 landslide victory, the Democrat-controlled Department of Justice “coincidentally” dropped both cases, ending the special counsel’s prosecutions.

While Harpo had more aces of spades, I guess Jack Smith finally ran out. So, hit the road, Jack.

Then we have the Obamas blaming Trump’s historic victory on “the pandemic and the economy.” Perhaps the Obamas missed it, but it was Harris’ and Biden’s attack on energy that drove inflation through the roof.

Concerning the pandemic, Harris and Biden milked the cow of taxpayer-funded COVID benefits until May 11, 2023, which was “long after most Americans had returned to normal life.” The Obamas continued saying, “problems are solvable – but only if we listen to each other.”

Listening to Kamala, she “took no responsibility for her historic loss,” reported Breitbart. She and her surrogates mischaracterized Trump routinely throughout her campaign. She even stated, “People feel like we are entering a dark time.” Kamala needs to remember that it was Biden and she who promised America a “dark winter” for multiple years.

While the Democrats laundered enough taxpayer dollars to end up with the largest election war chest in history, Harris spent most of $1 billion dollars. Having $118 million in the bank Oct. 16, Harris ended her campaign $20 million in debt. Aren’t we glad she is not handling the federal budget anymore?

Then we have Nancy Pelosi. Remember Nancy? She sat behind President Trump during his State of the Union address, then dramatically destroyed her copy of his speech on national and international television to the disgrace of our country, our president and the Democratic Party. Well, the distorted, sad look on her face Nov. 5 is priceless. Didn’t her momma teach her that if you make faces, your face could get stuck like that? Well, Nancy’s might be stuck!

Next we have looney George Clooney. It’s a shame he is not more like the characters he plays in the movies. Maybe he should watch his own movies and learn character. Any way, who can forget how Biden skipped out on a Ukrainian peace summit to attend a Hollywood fundraiser hosted by looney Clooney, only to have Clooney write an op-ed two weeks later telling Biden to “step aside,” calling him a “vegetable.” “Et tu, Brute?” Don’t forget it was Clooney’s wife, Amal, who was involved with helping the International Criminal Court preparing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now Democrats are raging at “Cassius” Clooney for pushing Biden out. Democrats euthanize the old, kill the young and shoot the wounded, but then again, evil begets evil. Just read Shakespeare.

Note the meltdown on X. Both Red State and Breitbart give us good examples. One woman says she’d been contemplating marriage, but now with this election, she tearfully explains, not being able to get an abortion if she wants one, she is going to put off marriage.

What a strange comment. I am happily married, but I remember years ago when I was single and was speaking to my male friends. As best I can remember that none of us was looking for a psychopath to marry. Honey, you have no worries.

Like MLB great Roger Clemens said concerning the Democrats, “Don’t let the door hit you” on the way out.

So, wicked witches of the left, that was no bucket of water that hit you – it was a red MAGA wave.

Like last week, once again I’m inspired to song …

Ice cream Melting in the Glass

(sing with me)

1) Ice cream’s melting in the glass

The cake was leaning to the left

Cookies all over the floor

There’s the exit, close the door.

Chorus 1

At DNC the parties over

Yes, you’ll have to find a job

Like garbage and deplorables

Here is a Kleenex as you sob

2) Money laundering is over

You’ll actually have to campaign

Taxpayer money won’t support you

You better move and change your name.

Chorus 2

At DNC the party’s over

All your comments seem so crass

The cake was leaning to the left

Now ice cream’s melted in the glass.

Your ice cream’s melted in the glass.