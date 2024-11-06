Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

A saint is someone who gives up his own life to serve others. He leaves behind a comfortable, secure life because of a specific calling from God that he chooses to accept, even if he knows it will catapult him into the Colosseum amphitheater of hardship, the circus where the roaring lions are waiting to devour him.

Donald Trump, so successful and wealthy, could have lived the rest of his life comfortably at the national historic landmark in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, enjoying golf and famous friends in a welcoming environment, traveling the world on expensive yachts. It would have been the epitaph of his successful life, with graceful Melania by his side.

Yet, while watching the American society deteriorate, watching the corporate elite increasingly gaining control over the political establishment, assembling wealth into their own hands at the expense of the regular American worker; watching the hatred grow against the United States and its endless wars internationally, multi-polarism rising as a consequence of injustice and horrible political U.S. leadership, Donald Trump must have come to the conclusion that he was willing to lose it all in an attempt to save America from its downward spiral of corruption and greed.

The history of saints shows us the people we should admire, with qualities we should copy, since they demonstrate selflessness, strength and obedience in taking up their cross in order to walk into the arena of wild beasts. With an exceptional degree of closeness to God, their desire is to alleviate pain, help the suffering, mend the broken.

Yet, the saints in history were marked by imperfection. Some were former warlords and army generals, others were thieves or harlots, but they made their mark by giving it all up to attain holiness. They were willing to endure persecution, being lied about, scorned and belittled. Many of them were killed, publicly flogged, their properties expropriated by evil emperors or, as in the Soviet Union, by the Communist elite that tolerated no freedom of speech or opinions that differed from the atheist state narrative that permeated the propaganda media structures.

Donald Trump has become the most demonized president in U.S. history, yet now enjoys an historic comeback that will resound in the decades to come. To quote the Daily Mail, “he’s been shot, sued, put on trial, written off and endlessly branded a fascist,” yet “Donald Trump‘s resounding U.S. election victory is far more comprehensive than anyone had predicted, as he rode a wave of support from black and Latino voters to retake the White House. Donald Trump has defied his critics to crush his opponents once more.”

So, what has been the main driving force behind the immense demonization of Trump? As many now comprehend, he instantly became enemy No. 1 to the established globalist elite who own the media and most of corporate America when he launched a massive attack on their growing empire. As I have pointed out in my book, “Trump. The Battle for America,” this economic elite has since the 1980s profited from the outsourcing of jobs and wealth to Communist China and the ultra-rich – all at the expense of the regular American worker.

Over 90% of the U.S. media is now monopolized into only six corporations with interest in the development of a globalist, transnational economic system that profits from lack of national sovereignty. The globalist business model is dependent on weak nation states that may be overrun by global corporations, crushing the middle class and local businesses.

And globalism has worked, it has reinforced an international economic model that departs from the nation-based capitalist system. It benefits the ultra-rich in an unprecedented scale.

Globalism has produced a system in which a few individuals now own most of world assets, made possible by its refusal to redistribute wealth when outsourcing jobs to cheap labor countries. This system depends on the open border strategy, which gives access to cheap labor and pushes down the minimum wage level; while the corporations are registered in tax havens and therefore have no tax burden to any specific country.

So, when President Joe Biden chose to label Trump’s millions of supporters the “only garbage I see floating out there,” he demonstrated contempt for precisely the regular workers and everyday citizens that suffer from the globalist takeover.

It is deeply problematic that the mainstream media, owned by these elitist corporations, has become a propaganda smoke screen that completely disguises these real driving forces that cause injustice and cultural deterioration in the West. With Trumpism triumphant, many now hope for a more just world and a better future.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.