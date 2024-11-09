The presidential election is officially a landslide. Trump won 312 Electoral College votes. Predictably, leftists are melting down.

The Democrats’ desperate post-election analysis is going strong at the moment, as everyone from Antifa radicals to leftist Supreme Court justices try to figure out what went wrong.

But the answer is obvious to anyone outside the Washington beltway, ivory-tower academics and talking heads in their own echo chamber. Grab a pen as I impart some amazing words of wisdom. Are you ready? Americans are tired of being bullied.

Think about what’s been going on in the last for years. The amount of unethical lawfare against Trump has been vicious. (These cases are being hurriedly dropped as the persecutors realize they had nothing to back up their cases.) January 6 prisoners are still languishing in jail for the crime of walking into a building, while murderers and rapists run free. Literally millions of third-world people are pouring across the border, hundreds of thousands of whom are criminals raping and murdering and trafficking and smuggling, while the Democrats brazenly give them housing and benefits (and invite them to vote for Democrats).

Boys and men are dominating women’s sports and invading private female spaces such as locker rooms and bathrooms. Children are being groomed to have healthy body parts lopped off. Schools and universities don’t even pretend to be anything more than massive indoctrination centers. Everything from appliances to gas vehicles are being forcibly phased out, to be replaced with items that are far more expensive, less useful and sometimes downright dangerous.

In a piece entitled “There’s a Big Reason why Kamala Harris’ Election Bid Went Up in Smoke,” law professor Alan Dershowitz noted, “The Democrats must recognize that we are a centrist country and that, as a party, they have moved far too aggressively to the Left.” Translation: The Democrat Party went too crazy-insane, even for most Democrats.

Americans – including centrist ones – have been targeted by federal agencies. We’ve been deplatformed, debanked, spied on, harassed, sabotaged, fined, surveilled, framed, censored, gaslit, jailed, mandated, intimidated and attacked. I could go on and on, but you get the idea. Most Americans don’t really care if a grown man with a beard wants to pretend he’s a little girl, until that grown man wants to share a bathroom with their young daughters. Then they care very much.

And yet, in an astonishing display of collective narcissism and sheer hubris, the left feigns astonishment that people are fed up. The left actually seems affronted that the extremism they’ve been pushing on America is not what Americans want. When anyone resists their agenda, they’re labeled racist or sexist or homophobic or Nazis or garbage or deplorable or stupid or bitter clingers or any other insult their twisted and fertile imaginations can concoct.

What apparently hasn’t occurred to the leftists is that bullying doesn’t make them more liked by voters. And so Americans rose up and pushed back. The election was, as commentator Wayne Allyn Root predicted a couple weeks ago, literally too big to rig.

As just one example, consider this headline: “Furious Amish in Pennsylvania get ‘revenge’ at the polls.” “Furious” and “Amish” are not terms you often find side by side, but in fact it was furious Amish citizens who may have tipped Pennsylvania red after one farmer was relentlessly persecuted by government officials for the crime of selling raw milk to willing customers. By some estimates, up to 100,000 church members registered to vote as a result – and it’s almost guaranteed not one single vote was for Kamala.

But the pushback came from all demographics and all states. As Ben Shapiro put it, “Americans have been saddled with this Democratic playbook since the Obama era. And they hate it. That’s why Trump won in 2016. And it’s why Trump won again in 2024. Because while the left likes to proclaim that Trump isn’t normal, the reality is that their agenda isn’t normal. The form of normality they cherish is deeply abnormal. … And so the normies struck back. They said enough. They want the American dream – Hispanics in south Texas and white Americans in northern Ohio and Black voters in Wisconsin; Catholics and Protestants, Jews and Muslims. It turns out the American dream is still alive in the hearts of Americans. We want our share of that dream. Even more, we want to dream that dream together.”

But it was more than just the bullying. The election results also come down to this: Trump has a solid vision for America, while Kamala had nothing but cackles and word salads. On the world stage, Kamala would not merely be a laughingstock; she would have been an international disaster.

Megyn Kelly said it well: “[Kamala Harris] is weak, and she is stupid. … She will get eaten alive by Putin and Xi – no one will fear us. She cannot make decisions – the 3 a.m. phone call will leave her paralyzed with fear and indecision. She will fail in her negotiations with our adversaries because she cannot think on her feet. The presidency is not a job you can do for four years with training wheels. … She is a silly person – her cackle and unfunny jokes have a deleterious effect on her image and that image cannot be that of our president.”

Like him or not, Trump’s international reputation is massive, and his superpower is negotiation. Let me repeat that: His superpower is negotiation. He can negotiate everything from labor disputes to global conflicts. That’s the kind of person we need in the White House, not a cackling hyena whose puppet strings are pulled by shadowy figures. Within hours of Trump’s win, for example, Houthi terrorists backed down.

Unable to handle the truth, the left is blaming sexism and racism and white supremacy and traitorous blacks and traitorous Hispanics and Asians and suburban women and Christians and Jews and zodiac signs and Putin (Russia! Russia! Russia!) and global warming and dust bunnies under the bed and everything else they can conjure up. But the most obvious thing still eludes them: No one likes being bullied. Americans didn’t support Trump so much as they rejected the extreme leftist agenda and the common sense it opposes.

In an opinion piece by Frank Miele, he wrote: “The reelection of Donald Trump represents, if not the single greatest comeback in political history, certainly the largest middle finger ever shown to the smug, self-centered, superior-minded elitists who think the rest of us are garbage. … Overall, the past three weeks have been instructive in just how little the nation’s elites in the media and politics respect average citizens, and just how much they think they can manipulate us into believing their lies. … The Democratic Party has been unmasked once again as the party of hypocrisy, insincerity, and smugness. Just as in 2016 when the MAGA base embraced Hillary Clinton’s description of them as ‘deplorables,’ so too did the Trump faithful now begin to greet each other as pieces of garbage. When Trump descended from his jet in Green Bay and entered a garbage truck wearing a sanitation worker’s orange vest, he closed the deal with millions of voters who are tired of being ignored. Don’t ever underestimate how much the establishment hates Donald Trump, but also, don’t ever underestimate how much everyday Americans hate the establishment. End of story.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Welcome back, Mr. President.