Many Democrats have decided that Donald Trump won because some Hispanic and black voters are racist sexists. If only I were joking.

Trump’s resounding victory was driven by a surge of support from minority voters. According to AP VoteCast, 42% of Latino voters and 16% of African American voters backed Trump. That was a marked increase from 2020. That year, AP VoteCast found Trump won 35% of Latinos and just 8% of blacks.

An exit poll from Edison Research found a similar result. It put Hispanic support for Trump at 46% nationally and 55% among Hispanic men. In Nevada, it found Hispanic voters split evenly between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Each received 48% support.

Surveys like this are hard to do, so some variance is expected. But this trend is clear and seen in voting data around the country. At around 97% Latino, Starr County, Texas, is the most Hispanic county in the country. It hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 1892. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 79% of the vote there. Trump won it by around 16 points.

There’s evidence of this shift right here in Clark County, Nevada, where around a third of residents are Hispanic. Less than 40% of the population is white. In 2020, Joe Biden won Clark County by almost 91,000 votes, or 53.7% to 44.3%. As of this writing, Harris’ lead over Trump in Clark is less than 23,000 votes or 50.3% to 48%. Turnout in Clark County was slightly higher this year than in 2020, too.

Many leftists are sure they know what went wrong for Harris.

“There is racial bias in this country and there is sexism in this country, and anybody who thinks that that did not in any way impact on the outcome of this race is wrong,” Democratic strategist David Axelrod said on CNN.

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said “misogyny and sexism” explained why Hispanics in Texas moved to Trump.

“There might be race issues with Hispanics that don’t want a black woman as president of the United States,” “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said on MSNBC.

His guest, Al Sharpton, added, “Some of the most misogynist things I’ve heard, going on this ‘Get Out the Vote’ tour, came from black men.”

Please, Democrats, keep up the name-calling. Great strategy. You should have done it sooner.

These responses expose the bankruptcy of the left’s DEI worldview, which focuses exclusively on intersectional victim groups. Many leftists can’t comprehend why minority voters want to improve America’s border security, rather than tear down the county’s institutions.

This reaction is so pathetic that Sen. Bernie Sanders sounds like the left’s voice of reason. He blasted the Democratic Party for increasingly becoming “a party of identity politics,” while abandoning the working class.

Trump remade the Republican base into a multiracial coalition of middle-class families and blue-collar workers. They love America, faith, traditional values and freedom. These voters are worried about illegal immigration, inflation and wokeism. They oppose the cultural elites who want to silence people for wrong-think.

There’s a challenge here. Many of Trump’s Nevada voters didn’t vote down the ticket for Republicans like Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown. These voters like Trump but aren’t sure about other GOP politicians. Since many have been voting Democrat for years or not voting, that’s understandable. But the opportunity should be obvious. Conservative Hispanic and black Americans represent the next key group of Republican voters. Trump remade the Republican coalition.

While Democrats insult these minority voters, Republicans should continue aggressively pursuing them.