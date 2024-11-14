(BREITBART) – The satirical news source The Onion outbid rivals for Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims owed more than $1 billion in defamation judgments against the broadcaster for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

The sale price was not disclosed when the families confirmed the deal on Thursday. In a video posted to his X/Twitter account, Jones claimed The Onion’s bid was actually not the highest price offered for the company and said the sale to the left-wing satire site was an “injustice.”

“The folks I was working with that put in real [auction] bids were just denied the process,” Jones said. “They did everything right, and then, ‘Nope, sorry, lower bid gets it.’”