My recent column asked, “Have Obiden and the Clintons cut a deal with Trump?” and predicted a Reaganesque landslide for Trump if they had.

I think there is substantial circumstantial evidence of such a deal. First is the reaction of Joe Biden himself: beaming like a kid at Christmas after Kamala crashed and burned (his immunity from prosecution presumably paid in full by sabotaging her so thoroughly). Second is that somebody with real juice (Pelosi?) obviously told the Antifa brownshirts to stand-down and put their Molotov cocktails back in the armory. (The fun’s over, boys – for now.)

Third, and perhaps most telling is how the legacy news media, in particular the New York Times, covered the election returns: It was almost fair and balanced. The reporters didn’t suddenly stop being true-believer leftists, but upper management had obviously given orders to play it straight and let the public accept Trump’s victory as the will of the people. That was the biggest shock of all, and would never have happened if the media moguls were in still in scorched-earth warfare mode against Trump as they had been continuously since Hillary’s unexpected defeat in 2016. They also, apparently, had been told to stand down.

To be clear, when I say that Trump probably cut a deal with his enemies I’m not suggesting he cynically sold out to them in exchange for power – as they would have done in his place. No, I’m saying he forced them to the bargaining table in the manner of a besieging warlord offering terms of surrender. He beat them at their own game, on their home turf by sheer force of will and, apparently, divinely ordained manifest destiny. With each step forward, against every weapon they could deploy against him, Trump exhibited courage and resolve not seen in America leaders since the Revolutionary War – or at least since Teddy Roosevelt.

As the battle raged most fiercely, he survived two assassination attempts while exhibiting such true manly bravery as to earn the praise of Russian President Putin, and then selflessly pressed in even harder toward the goal of restoring America to greatness. That was simply too much for his enemies to overcome. The deep-state dam of media-created fear-based reluctance to embrace Trump as a leader finally broke and virtually overnight a flood of both peasants and princes enlisted in massive numbers in the MAGA army – like the plot twist of a wartime action movie or a scene from the Bible (or both at once).

If this analysis is accurate we’re not going to see an Obiden repeat of “Obama’s Hitlerian Departure” in the 2024/25 power transition. My Jan. 3, 2017, column of that title detailed Obama’s extensive sabotage campaign to hinder Trump – comparing it to Hitler’s destruction of the city and harbor of Cherbourg immediately after the allied D-Day invasion in WWII.

Instead (contrary to my own predictions before I recognized a deal had probably been struck) we’re more likely see a surprising level of courtesy being extended to President Trump in conjunction with an appeal for “a new era bipartisanship” by swamp worms like Chuck Schumer. (I’m not expecting a total reversal but even a modest bump in respect for Trump will represent a sea-change compared to the past.)

I think we’ll also see outgoing Dem elites tossing numerous mid-level FBI, DOJ, etc. underlings under wheels of their escape vehicles as they flee the crime scene – people who either can’t link their bosses to the specific crimes or are willing (under threat or promise of reward) to take the fall without implicating the higher-ups.

Some upper-management lightning rods like Garland and Mayorkas and top warfare operators like Jack Smith will be thrown to the street-level mobs of MAGA wolves. Understandably, the people will expect – nay, demand – some public beheadings in recompense for what we all suffered during Obiden’s eight year plandemic-facilitated Marxist coup and occupation (which started on Trump’s inauguration day in 2017). It’s likely we’ll see some Trump-pardoned J6 political prisoners pulling the release cords on those guillotines (metaphorically speaking) before some of these same heroes join the incoming class of new congressmen and senators from the 2026 mid-term elections.

There will, of course, be attempts to lock in leftist policies before Trump’s 2025 inauguration, and continued sniping and square-offs of individual politicians and pundits on the left and right are as certain as the rising of the sun. But I think we may see a new seriousness and sobriety in the government as the search for true solutions replaces blind regurgitations of leftist narratives.

That may be too optimistic. Post-Election Day shenanigans in election fraud strongholds like Arizona, Pennsylvania and in Orange County, California, remind us that grassroots-run state-level election fraud machinery can operate largely autonomously – regardless of deals made among the elites (though its not likely the deal I am hypothesizing involved the minutia of secondary and tertiary races anyhow).

In the business world I think we’re going to see not just a rapid abandonment of DEI policies (some executives may be crushed in the stampede for the exit), but an actual reversion to traditional values in the culture and advertising of some companies.

However, what’s really at stake for the truly top elites (think military-industrial complex and the Banksters) who allowed this presumed deal with Trump to be struck is not domestic policy, but their global hegemony – very much in parallel to the reason they allowed Ronald Reagan to reign in the 1980s. (They tolerated Reagan’s Christian and populist-pleasing domestic policy shift to the right only because he was the right man to finally take down the Soviets, knowing their inside man H.W. Bush – and his buddy Bill Clinton – could undo Reaganism domestically after The Gipper termed out.)

The rapidly growing threat of a new “multi-polar order” represented by an ascendant BRICS alliance (which also indirectly threatens Israel by dissolving the long-ago British-created polar-division of Muslims along Shiite/Sunni lines) definitively trumps domestic policy concerns and in fact requires a new resurgence of patriotism. Their best hope of retaining control is to preserve the U.S. as the world’s sole superpower. That means war, which means “American” boots on the ground (the illegals earning citizenship the hard way), which requires a truly believable commander in chief and a populace willing (however grudgingly – wait for it) to accept war under his leadership as the only way to make America great again.

Little-noticed on election night was that the U.S. military field-tested a brand new hypersonic nuclear missile – firing an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile westward from California in an unmistakable message to American’s competitors just as the reality of Trump’s sweeping victory was taking hold in the collective perception of the world. That “shot across the bow” was long pre-planned, of course, but likely so was the decision to “surrender” to Trump.