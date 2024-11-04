Today is probably the most anticipated and prostituted presidential election days in the history of our Republic. This presidential election is in a sense the political equivalent to the culmination of a championship-boxing trilogy coming down to a true champion and a pod-person.

In the pod-person side of the political ring is a massively untalented and incapable individual for whom the assignation of “candidate” forces the redefining of eponymous. On the other side of the political ring is the true champion of the people, whose record of accomplishment speaks for itself regardless of the relentless attempts to malign and destroy him.

That being said, this contest is about Democrat usurpation of power, neo-Leninist behavioral control, and oligarchical control by Republican elites.

We must fight against the quest to enshrine cultural and behavioral mandates paralleling cultural codifications instituted by Democrats to maintain rigid societal control in the Jim Crow South. Of course, we must also oppose the systematic extermination of children. We fight for the preservation of the true nuclear family.

Our nation’s sovereignty is essential; we believe “e pluribus unum,” not “e unum pluribus,” i.e., out of many one, not from one to many.

Donald Trump is not just fighting against a hardcore Fabian Democrat Socialist like Kamala Harris – he is fighting to preserve our ability to select candidates.

Trust me when I tell you or choose not to believe me. Regardless, if the dastardly machinations already being deployed against him are successful in stealing this election again, I argue we will never have the opportunity to elect the candidate of our choice again. The Bush-Rove faction of the Republican Party will see to it that an outsider never gets this close again. This is the one point that has not been addressed enough.

The outcome of this election will determine our ability to choose, support and elect the candidate(s) of our choice.

Quoting journalist Lewis Lapham, attorney John W. Whitehead of the Rutherford Institute wrote: “The shaping of the will of Congress and the choosing of the American president has become a privilege reserved to the country’s equestrian classes, a.k.a. the 20 [percent] of the population that holds 93 [percent] of the wealth, the happy few who run the corporations and the banks, own and operate the news and entertainment media, compose the laws and govern the universities, control the philanthropic foundations, the policy institutes…”

This election is still very much about stopping Donald Trump. With the addition of Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert Kennedy, Vivek Ramaswamy and many other highly capable, extremely gifted and talented individuals to his roster of Cabinet-level support, he is an existential threat causing the Republican elites gastronomic distress on a level that will be untreatable if We the People are successful in getting President Trump back in the White House.

Mitch McConnell may be doing his absolute best to sabotage Ted Cruz, Kari Lake et al, but he only hates those persons. He hates and fears Donald Trump.

Note my words; we need a massive blowout victory today in every key area. We do not want to experience going to bed leading and awaken trailing by just enough to have the election stolen again.

We must also have the numbers to prevail against potential House Republican sellouts in response to a narrow President Trump victory.

We must turn out in unprecedented numbers. We must all be cellphone reporters. We must use our mobile phones to take photos of anything that seems suspicious, no matter how seemingly insignificant. We must take it upon ourselves to watch drop-boxes. We must be alert and observant for the almost certain middle of the night boxes of ballots suddenly being dropped off.

Our victory must be too big to be stolen.