“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin had to read three legal notes on-air in under three minutes Friday while discussing President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Trump announced former Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi of Florida as his pick for attorney general after former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the position. Hostin’s first two legal statements were read after the co-hosts discussed allegations of sexual misconduct by Gaetz and Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense.

“I have a legal note,” Hostin said. “Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime. Also another legal note, Pete Hegseth’s lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He had denied any wrongdoing.”

WATCH:



“That’s interesting,” Behar said. “Pay off the witness.”

Prior to reading the two legal notes in under 40 seconds, Hostin claimed there were allegations of bribery surrounding Bondi, who served two terms as attorney general of Florida, and her handling of Trump University.

After Behar promoted upcoming segments on the show and an off-Broadway play she wrote, Hostin cut in with a third legal note.

“I’m sorry, everyone, I have another legal note,” Hostin said. “Both Trump and Pam Bondi have denied allegations of a quid pro quo that his past donation played any role in her office’s decision to not take legal action against Trump University when she was, of course, the attorney general of Florida.”

“This show is just going to be legal notes and things for sale,” co-host Ana Navarro groused.

Bondi represented Trump during his first impeachment trial and during his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!