“The View” co-hosts descended into a shouting match Friday as they debated why so many Americans voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

While the co-hosts debated Trump’s victory, co-host Sunny Hostin asserted that voters are uneducated and that there is something deeply wrong with America since Trump won with a sweeping victory early Wednesday. Co-host Sara Haines called Hostin’s argument “condescending,” saying that Vice President Kamala Harris lost because the Democratic Party’s messaging did not resonate with voters.

“It’s condescending. The way that the left speaks to its voters, it really is,” Haines said. “The message of not being educated, being dumb and what’s wrong with America … My point is I don’t blame Joe Biden, I don’t blame Kamala Harris, go back as far as you want, I blame a messaging within the Democratic Party … Can I just finish my point, please? I obviously have a problem, anyone has a problem with Donald Trump. The bigger question should be, yes, Sunny, why did they vote for him? We need to be in introspective. If we voted for Kamala Harris, we need to say what didn’t resonate with the voters? You know what didn’t resonate with the voters? When they were saying we don’t feel safe, and the left focused on defund the police and bail reform.”

“When they were focused on renaming schools, there were people saying, ‘Hey, people are destroying colleges. I paid for that, I sent them there, they can’t learn,’ and everyone apologized for it and didn’t want to attend to it,” Haines continued. “They denied the border was a crisis and kept saying, ‘No, no, no, it’s fine.’ My point is they screamed and screamed and screamed, they didn’t vote for him because he’s a racist or a misogynist, they voted for him because they needed help in their everyday lives.”

Hostin interrupted Haines several times, arguing that the Democrats’ message was “one of joy and inclusiveness.” Co-host Joy Behar pushed back against Haines’ point that the majority of Trump voters are not racists and misogynists, stating they will not reveal that in the exit polls.

“Oh wait, they’re gonna say, ‘I’m a racist and a misogynist’ in the exit polls?” Behar asked.

“Every racist and misogynist voted for Donald Trump, not everyone who voted for Donald Trump is a racist and a misogynist,” Haines argued, followed by Behar agreeing. “They swept every category and the reason they did is to say, ‘Hey guys, no excuses this time.’ They lost everything.”

Hostin further said Trump’s presidency will allow children to be shot in schools, for the environment to be “ravaged,” for workers to be exploited and for police officers to be shot. The co-host accused Latino voters of “misogyny and sexism” for voting for Trump in historically high percentages during a Thursday segment.

Trump made major inroads with blue collar workers, along with Latino and black men, in the 2024 election. These voter blocs identified the economy as their top issue, which the president-elect led Harris by double digit margins in some polls on the issue.

