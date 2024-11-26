A plan for states to secede from the union of United States because they disagree politically with the majority is something that’s been tried before.

Unsuccessfully, as the horrendous death tolls of the Civil War and its after-war punishments, like “carpet-baggers,” document.

But Democrats in New York apparently believe it would produce a better result this time.

That’s because they are considering a plan to become, along with several nearby states, a province of Canada over President-elect Donald Trump’s coming administration.

It is the Washington Examiner that has reported that the rage from leftists is over Trump’s plans to address the catastrophic results of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris open borders agenda.

That has left millions of illegal aliens spread across the United States, taking jobs, taking government financial benefits, taking up housing and space in schools and more. Among them are criminals and terrorists.

The report said it is New York state Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from New York City, who proposed withholding taxes from the federal government, or leaving entirely.

She is chairwoman of the state Senate Finance Committee and suggested the plans “as state Democrats only have weeks to counter President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office,” the report said.

“It’s not unreasonable to think outside of the box,” she said in an interview with Politico.

Both proposals seem far-fetched. She hinted that if Trump chooses to send less federal funding to New York, a move already threatened against cities whose officials won’t work with federal immigration authorities, the state should refuse to forward tax collections to the federal government.

The report noted former ICE chief Tom Homan, named as Trump’s “border czar,” already has committed to blocking federal funding to states that don’t help with the national crisis.

“That’s going to happen. I guarantee you,” he has warned.

The Examiner noted, “A complete block of federal funding would leave New York $85 billion in the hole. As Krueger suggested, they could make up those funds by sending less in the hundreds of billions of tax dollars it receives.”

Or, as Krueger proposed weeks ago, perhaps New York should join Canada.

She wanted to take Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont along.

“But that’s why I thought, ‘Oh, why do I have to leave this country? I love this country, and if Trump wins a second term, it’s not actually my fault or people in New York.’ So I thought I would suggest to Canada that instead of us all trying to illegally cross the border at night without them noticing … that they should instead agree to let us be the southeast province, a new province of Canada.”

She said those states are filled with “progressive Democrats” who would fit well into Canadian ideals.

Actually, 43% of New Yorkers voted for Trump this year.