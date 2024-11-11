‘This [bleep] is not a [bleeping] game’: Anti-Trump teacher’s profane, post-election rant in AP history class costs him bigly

By Dave Urbanski, The Blaze

President Donald J. Trump talks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One to begin his trip to Charlotte, N.C. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

(THE BLAZE) — A southern California public high school teacher went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against President-elect Donald Trump the day after the election — and that teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

KABC-TV reported that the teacher from Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, which is in Riverside County, used profanity and “made fervent anti-Trump remarks during a discussion with students.”

The station said the unnamed teacher’s comments were recorded and have gone viral on social media.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN THIS AUDIO:

Read the full story ›

Education

Leave a Comment