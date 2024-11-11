(THE BLAZE) — A southern California public high school teacher went on a profane rant in his Advanced Placement world history class against President-elect Donald Trump the day after the election — and that teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
KABC-TV reported that the teacher from Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, which is in Riverside County, used profanity and “made fervent anti-Trump remarks during a discussion with students.”
The station said the unnamed teacher’s comments were recorded and have gone viral on social media.
WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN THIS AUDIO:
