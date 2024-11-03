The 2024 campaign of former President Trump and JD Vance is joining the Republican National Committee and Georgia GOP in filing lawsuits Sunday in state and federal court challenging several Georgia counties that are allegedly “illegally remaining open over the weekend to receive absentee ballots after early voting ended.”

“Early voting was required to end statewide on Friday, Nov. 1,” the campaign indicated. “At the last minute several heavily Democrat counties announced they would open their offices over the weekend to receive mail ballots. This is illegal, so we immediately filed a state court lawsuit.”

Defendants named include officials in seven Georgia counties: Chatham, Fulton, Dekalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton and Clarke.

According to the filing, Republicans say: “In order to maintain competitive parity with its Democratic opponents, the RNC must shift resources this weekend from other mission-critical efforts to chase absentee ballots and encourage voters to return them to the Defendants’ newly opened offices. If the RNC doesn’t shift those resources, it will suffer a competitive disadvantage. If it does shift those resources, it must sacrifice other activities that are critical to its mission of turning out Republican voters and electing Republican candidates. Regardless, the Defendants’ illegal actions harm the RNC’s ability to pursue its core activities.”

The campaign said: “In a win for election integrity, the counties retreated from plans to keep drop boxes open over the weekend, but we continue to fight the illegal re-opening of the centers in state and federal court.

“This is a clear, partisan violation of the law intended to boost Democrat efforts in Georgia. With just two days until our country’s most important election, it is critical for officials to follow the law and run the election in a fair and transparent manner.”

“These actions by some Georgia counties do nothing but undermine the security of our elections and drive up mistrust in the process. Georgia must take immediate action to protect the vote.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews