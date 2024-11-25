For years, Jack Smith, appointed “special counsel” by officials in the Department of Justice to handle some of the Democrats’ lawfare cases against President Trump, has tried to put the former, and incoming, president in jail.

He’s now apparently giving up.

Just the News confirms Smith has filed a motion in court Monday to drop all four felony charges against Trump.

Trump reacted on Truth Social, stating: “These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought. Over $100 Million Dollars of Taxpayer Dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party’s fight against their Political Opponent, ME.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before. They have also used State Prosecutors and District Attorneys, such as Fani Willis and her lover, Nathan Wade (who had absolutely zero experience in cases such as this, but was paid MILLIONS, enough for them to take numerous trips and cruises around the globe!), Letitia James, who inappropriately, unethically, and probably illegally, campaigned on ‘GETTING TRUMP’ in order to win Political Office, and Alvin Bragg, who himself never wanted to bring this case against me, but was forced to do so by the Justice Department and the Democrat Party.

“It was a political hijacking, and a low point in the History of our Country that such a thing could have happened, and yet, I persevered, against all odds, and WON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The counts related to Trump’s challenges to the suspicious results from the 2020 presidential election, which was subjected to undue influences from several outside sources.

One of those was Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to hand out $400 million plus to local elections officials who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts. The other was the FBI’s decision to interfere by falsely labeling the true information about Biden family scandals found in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop as Russian disinformation.

A later survey suggested that factor alone could have cost Trump that re-election bid.

The charges were “conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights,” the report said.

CNN reported that Trump already had announced plans to fire Smith once he is inaugurated in January, describing Smith’s work as among a number of “witch hunts” sponsored by Democrats against him.

Smith explained, “The (Justice) Department’s position is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated. This outcome is not based on the merits or strength of the case against the defendant.”

Smith’s campaign against Trump set a number of precedents, as never before has a former president faced federal criminal charges, and the agenda gave rise to discussion of the possibility that outgoing presidents now could face a number of charges leveled by their successors.

For example, still not fully investigated is what members of Congress already have confirmed as an influence peddling scheme operated by the Biden family.

The case against Trump involved a Supreme Court ruling that Trump enjoys great presidential immunity for official actions while in office, and some immunity for other actions.

Smith claimed that the “merits” of the prosecution still existed.

It was a leftist, anti-Trump judge in Washington, who verbally had criticized Trump’s actions, who had been deciding how much of Trump’s conduct on which the case was based was shielded by immunity.

When the Supreme Court ruling came out, the prosecutors adjusted their filings to claim that all of Trump’s actions were as “an individual.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said it is a “major victory for the rule of law.’

“The American People and President Trump want an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and we look forward to uniting our country,” he confirmed.

Smith’s other claims, that Trump violated the law by having government documents with him after he left the presidency, most recently was pending at an appeals court.

Of course, this is the same issue for which Joe Biden was investigated, and the prosecutor there gave Biden a pass. Further, prosecutors found former Vice President Mike Pence also had government documents and gave him a pass.

Those circumstances supported the Trump team contention that the federal government was being weaponized against him, since the cases clearly were based on different standards.

Still in limbo, however, are state cases against Trump that were part of the Democrats’ lawfare, a business records conviction in New York as well as the wild claim that he was guilty of fraud – even though the supposed victims testified in court none of them lost anything and his actions were standard for the business, and they would like to do business with him again.

Smith’s claims essentially alleged that Trump’s’ opinions about the 2020 election constituted an attempt to overthrow the government.

Smith’s complaint about Trump’s possession of government papers had been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon after she ruled Smith was improperly appointed to his role.

Smith appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals trying to get the case reinstated.

Trump earlier said he would fire Smith and his entire team and then use the DOJ to investigate the 2020 election.

There are dozens of lawyers and staff members involved in Smith’s campaign against Trump.