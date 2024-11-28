(THE BLAZE) – A top New York state Democrat came up with a bizarre strategy to try to oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration plans.

State Rep. Liz Krueger wants liberal northeastern states to band together, deny the federal government taxes from their residents, and then secede in order to join Canada. The plot was documented by Politico. “It’s not unreasonable to think outside of the box,” said Krueger.

The state of New York sends about $361.8 billion in taxes to the federal government a year, which comprises about 6.5% of the budget, according to Fox News.