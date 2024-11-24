The United Kingdom has, in many ways, gone over the edge.

It is demanding that it can control thoughts, such as silent prayer, in abortion business “no-go” zones where some people aren’t allowed because of their beliefs.

It has worked toward a strict set of guidelines that would require people to make only affirmative statements about some extremely damaging lifestyle choices, because anything negative is “hate.”

And now it is having police investigate 9-year-olds for saying someone smells like fish.

It’s according to the Daily Mail that one student, put by officers in a bull’s-eye, actually was alleged to have called a fellow primary school student a “retard.”

Two schoolgirls found themselves under investigation for saying another student smelled “like fish.”

These all are being compiled in formal police records as “non-crime hate incidents.”

The government says such incidents are “clearly motivated by intentional hostility” and are recorded when “there is a genuine risk of significant escalation.”

But, the report said, “incidents in classrooms that do not amount to crimes are not meant to be recorded.”

The report said the situation reached a peak of absurdity when journalist Allisan Pearson was “investigated” by police over a social media post – from a year ago. The award-winning journalist told the Telegraph cops turned up on her door over something written on X.

Former police minister Chris Philp said the situations have become “totally absurd.”

Not only does it take police away from pursuing criminals, it threats to chill free speech, he said.

A commentary at the Gatestone Institute noted that Britain now “might finally be waking up to the fact that it elected a totalitarian government.”

As in like “the Chinese Communist Party.”

The vague standard now is that “any non-crime incident that is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity must be recorded, even if there is no evidence of the hate element.”

The commentary noted since 2014, British police have reportedly recorded more than 250,000 non-crime hate incidents in England and Wales. The non-crime incidents, logged in a system, can even show up, when employers ask for a copy of a prospective employee’s criminal record.”

The records show police recorded one boy for having an “unhealthy interest in weapons” because he owned a toy crossbow.

The commentary said, “There are lots of things that people did not fight and die for in the war but that the mainstream British media has ignored for decades: Mass migration from the Muslim world; rampant violence and terrorism; Muslim grooming gangs, raping, torturing, sometimes killing, hundreds of thousands of British children and young women while the police covered up their crimes.”

The commentary noted that there even have been people jailed for criticizing Islam and mass migration, on the ground that they “were stirring up racial hatred.”

The report explained, “Scotland Yard also spent 15 months investigating Maya Forstater, the executive director of Sex Matters, which campaigns for clarity about sex in law and policy, after a complaint that a post she made about a transgender doctor was a ‘malicious communication.’ She, too, was not told what tweet she was being investigated for or who had made the complaint until she agreed to turn up to an interview with police officers.”

It found, “Most recently, the police informed a man, a street preacher, that saying ‘God bless you’ is a crime, if it causes ‘distress’ to someone who has a different belief – such as Muslims.”