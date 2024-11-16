President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he has appointed Karoline Leavitt to serve as his White House press secretary.

Leavitt has worked as national press secretary during both the campaign and transition. Her experience includes a prior role as assistant press secretary in Trump’s first administration.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce that she will serve as White House Press Secretary,” Trump said in a statement. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people.”

President Donald J. Trump announces @kleavittnh as White House Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/TWrmVmo2Q0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2024

During his first term, Trump went through four press secretaries, The New York Times reported. Leavitt earned Trump’s trust on the campaign trail by echoing his critical stance on mainstream media during frequent interviews with major networks and conservative platforms.

Her performances reportedly impressed Trump, solidifying her reputation as a reliable defender of his agenda on television, the NYT said, citing campaign insiders. Previously, Leavitt sought a congressional seat in New Hampshire in 2022.

While she won her party’s primary, she fell short against a Democratic incumbent in the general election, the NYT said. She also worked as a spokesperson for Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Just like Leavitt, Trump tapped Stefanik for a key role in his administration, appointing her as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik is one of Trump’s first appointments for his incoming administration after his victory in the presidential election.

