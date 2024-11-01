It’s simply fact that the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration already has taken deliberate, drastic and sometimes extreme action against people of faith.

They’ve sent grandmothers to prison for defending the right of the unborn to live. They tried to coerce Christian doctors and nurses to join in the nation’s lucrative abortion industry and kill the unborn.

Their agenda has included forcing people of faith to lie: to call a woman a man or a man a woman based on their transgender agenda and against scientific fact and religious belief.

Harris bluntly has informed Americans of faith that she can see no exception for beliefs in her hoped-for abortion mandates: that the religious rights protected by the U.S. Constitution will have to be subservient to her ideological agenda.

Now President Donald Trump has explained what she ultimately wants: For “religion to go out of business.”

He comments came during an interview with Tucker Carlson:

Columnist Todd Starnes posted online a transcript of Trump’s comments:

Carlson: “You said that you were saved in the end by an angel. How have your views about God changed in the last eight years, and particularly after getting shot?” Trump: Well, look, I’ve always been a believer, but I wouldn’t say, you know, there’s a certain Pastor Robert Jeffress and I didn’t know. Name is Robert Jeffress, nice guy from Texas. And he said, you know, Trump may not be the best question of all, but he’s the only one going to take us to the Promised Land because he’s the best leader and he’s the toughest guy. And he’s going to be able to get us through this crazy life. And he was a big supporter. And now I have unbelievable evangelical and Christian support because I have I mean, I’ve done a great job for them. And we’re, you know, we’re we’re together. But he said he may not know the Bible quite as well as other people are supposed to. But, you know, he also did something. They picked Ronald Reagan over Jimmy Carter a long time ago. You know, that to sort of that was they said he wasn’t quite as religious, but he’s the guy that’s going to get the job done. And I really God, I did a great job with a lot of things having to do with saving religion because these people want to put religion out of business.

Starnes explained Trump was warning “that Kamala Harris and the Democrats want to put an end to evangelical Christianity.”