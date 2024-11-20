Former Obama advisers Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett admitted Tuesday on their podcast that a large portion of the culture seems to appreciate President-elect Donald Trump’s style, stating that the Democratic Party needs to “figure out” how to bring “fun” into their politics.

Since Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote against Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have been trying to understand why Harris’s message to voters failed. On “Pod Save America,” Vietor highlighted Trump’s first appearance since his win at Madison Square Garden for the UFC 309 fight and later being seen on his jet eating McDonald’s with a handful of his Cabinet picks.

“Guys, at some point we all just need to realize that sitting ringside at a fight and then flying home on a PJ while crushing McDonald’s with the boys. That seems like a good-ass time to most people in this country. I think that’s what it’s about,” Vietor said.

“I was watching football yesterday and then like you’ve all these players celebrating doing the Trump dance. John Jones, who [is a] UFC fighter, who won the fight that night — the fight Trump was at. He came over and kind of kissed the ring with Trump. These guys all like him. They think he’s cool. There’s a huge swath of the culture that is just into Trump,” Vietor added. “I mean, it’s a brand of politics that breeds — combines — the professional and the personal in a way that has to be pretty powerful.”

Lovett later joined in stating how those mimicking Trump’s iconic YMCA dance are sending a “f*** you” to everybody who hates the former president.

WATCH (Some graphic language):

“There’s something about it. That’s like it’s not just like pro-Trump, but it’s like anti-everybody that hates Trump and it’s like ‘Ha, you lost. You have no real power.’ Like, ‘We’re done, we’re done pretending’ right? That to me is what [is] sort of strik[ing] about the whole thing because it’s like, it’s not like everyone suddenly loves Trump so much. It’s like Trump exists as a f*** you, and the dance is part of this big old f*** you,” Lovett said.

“You also see right-wing stories about, ‘CBS censors the Trump dance. They don’t want America to see the Trump dance’ They’re just like spinning it up because … it’s both like they are in power. Trump has won. They control all branches of government. Showing your support for this is somehow both you’re embracing the most powerful forces in American life and it’s like an act of resistance against the kind of like woke mob. Man, we got to figure out a politics that’s fun because this sucks,” Lovett continued.

Less than 24 hours after Trump’s win, Democrats online attempted to call for resistance against the former president, with some like Democrat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison posting on X (formerly known as Twitter): “One thing’s for sure, we’re going to resist this.” However, despite the resistance calls, corporate media has appeared to stop their rhetoric against Trump as they called him a fascist and likened him to Adolf Hitler.

