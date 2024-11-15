No Republican has ever done what Donald J. Trump has done. Not even close.

Simply because no Republican has ever won three presidential elections, just to officially win two!

Yes, Trump won the presidency three times.

And he did it up against the entire world! Trump had to beat the entire Democratic Party, the entire deep state and D.C. swamp, globalists, communists, fascists, pretty much every corporate CEO and billionaire on earth, the mainstream media, social media, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, Wall Street, the entire judicial system, the entire education system (from teachers unions, to public schools, to colleges), even the RINOS in his own party, and at times, even Fox News.

Holy cannoli!

Wait, it gets better. Superhuman Trump single-handedly defeated, knocked out of power and forced into early retirement the Clinton Crime Family, Biden Crime Family, Obama Crime Family, Harris Crime Family, Bush Crime Family, Cheney Crime Family, Romney Crime Family and McCain Crime Family.

Not to mention the humiliating beatings he’s given to Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.

Holy crap!

These political brand names dominated and ruled America like royalty for decades. They ruled the Democratic Party and Republican Party. They took turns running the government. They dominated media headlines. They amassed power and wealth. Everyone bowed and genuflected in their presence.

And then along came Trump.

Trump vanquished every one of them. He slayed them like child’s play. He sent them packing. He left the most powerful, connected, vicious and cunning establishment “insiders” in history, sitting dumbfounded and speechless, on the outside looking in.

He made them so impotent, even Viagra couldn’t save this group from humiliation.

Now back to my contention that Trump won the presidency three times. Let’s actually look at what Trump accomplished in his three runs for president, because it’s crazy, wild and unimaginable! This guy is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

First, in 2016, Trump ran a long-shot campaign, with very little money or staff, against the most powerful, well-funded and famous brand name in U.S. political history – Hillary Clinton.

Trump started out at 1% in the polls. On that very day, I first boldly predicted Trump would be the next president of the United States in a column at Fox News.

Down in the polls the entire campaign, given no chance to win, and then by all accounts destroyed by a leaked videotape bragging about his sexual conquests, Trump went on to beat Clinton by an electoral landslide.

And Trump’s massive coattails brought along a GOP Senate, GOP House, GOP governor majority, GOP state legislature majority and even a Supreme Court majority.

Trump went on to appoint three new conservative Supreme Court justices to cement his legacy for decades to come.

Now fast forward to today. Trump just did it again.

And I predicted it again. I predicted a Trump electoral landslide, a swing state sweep and a 2-point popular vote victory – which is exactly what just happened.

Against the entire establishment, against all odds and again trailing in polls, Trump won another electoral landslide – including a swing state sweep, this time adding his first popular vote victory (by exactly 2 points.)

And once again, his massive coattails brought along a GOP Senate, GOP House, GOP governor majority, GOP state legislature majority, and conservatives now enjoy an even bigger Supreme Court majority.

This time around, Trump will almost certainly get to appoint at least two more conservative Supreme Court judges. That will give him five – the second most in history behind only George Washington.

Trump will also almost certainly break President Ronald Reagan’s all-time record of appointing the most combined federal judges.

Now to that other Trump presidential run in 2020. Some might argue what Trump accomplished in 2020 was just as impressive.

In a supposed “losing effort,” Trump received the most votes of any Republican in history, the most votes of any sitting president in history, and the biggest increase in votes for any president in history.

Trump’s 2024 vote total is now approaching 76 million – just about 2 million more than his record-setting 74 million in 2020. He just became the only president in history to increase his vote totals in three consecutive campaigns.

And something else came out of this 2024 victory. One might ask, where did 10 million Democratic votes go in four years? Kamala Harris got just about 10 million fewer votes than Joe Biden.

Trump destroyed Harris so badly, she received a $750 check from FEMA.

Trump’s landslide victory two weeks ago is further proof positive that he won in 2020 but the election was stolen from him. Biden clearly benefited from the COVID crisis, expanded COVID mail-in voting rules and 10 to 20 million fake mail-in ballots without voter ID, for voters who never existed.

So, Trump really did win three presidential elections!

Trump really is the G.O.A.T. What he has accomplished has never happened before and will never happen again.

Move over, Ronald Reagan …

Donald J. Trump is the greatest Republican president ever.

And since no one in the American media has ever made as many accurate predictions about Trump as myself, I’ll add one more prediction: After this second Trump term is over, and he has dismantled the deep state and D.C. swamp, and produced peace, prosperity and security for a second time, he will be regarded as one of the greatest presidents in history. Period.