President-elect Donald Trump tapped former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his pick for U.S. attorney general on Thursday.

In the announcement posted on Truth Social, Trump praised Bondi’s work against “the trafficking of deadly drugs.” Trump’s selection came just hours after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration.

BREAKING: President Trump has appointed Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, to be the next United States Attorney General pic.twitter.com/e9ZXYmn8Sw — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 21, 2024

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again.”

Trump highlighted Bondi’s nearly two decades as a prosecutor, emphasizing her tough stance on violent crime that helped make Florida’s streets safer. As Florida’s first female attorney general, she confronted the opioid crisis, targeted drug trafficking and reduced the devastating toll of fentanyl-related deaths.

Trump also noted Bondi’s exceptional efforts during his first term, which earned her a role on the Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission, further showcasing her dedication to saving lives, according to the announcement.

Gaetz announced early Thursday that he was withdrawing from consideration for attorney general. He stated on X that his nomination had “unfairly become a distraction” to Trump’s transition efforts.

