Trump picks keep coming: Mike Waltz offered job of national security adviser

By Joe Kovacs

President Donald Trump and Mike Waltz (x)
President Donald Trump and Mike Waltz

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday continued his rapid-fire selections of names he would like to see serve in his administration, with U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., being offered the post of national security adviser.

The congressman from the Sunshine State is the first retired Green Beret to serve in Congress and is no stranger to defense matters, advising former Defense Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates.

Waltz has been a critic of U.S. aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. In November, he told NPR the U.S. had “leverage” to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to discus a “diplomatic resolution” to stop the conflict.

Fox News noted: “Elevating a House lawmaker to the administration could complicate Republicans’ ability to govern the chamber.”

“Waltz is in a safe red seat on the eastern Florida coast, so it’s highly unlikely to fall into Democratic hands. But replacing a House member is a process that could take several weeks.”

Elise Stefanik: U.N. ambassador

Trump also selected his longtime ally U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Tom Homan: Border czar

Also selected by Trump is former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who told Fox News he is “honored” to be tapped as the “border czar.”

“I’ve been on this network for years complaining about what this administration did to this border. I’ve been yelling and screaming about it and what they need to do to fix it. So when the president asked me, ‘Would you come back and fix it?’ Of course. I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t. I’m honored the president asked me to come back and help solve this national security crisis, so I’m looking forward to it,” he told “Fox & Friends” Monday in his first interview since being chosen for the role.

“I think the calling is clear,” he continued, “I’ve got to go back and help because every morning … I’m pissed off with what this [Biden] administration did to the most secure border in my lifetime, so I’m going to go back and do what I can to fix it.”

Lee Zeldin: EPA

Also Monday, Trump named former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, saying he will “ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses.”

“Zeldin also will maintain “the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump added.

On Fox News Monday, Zeldin said he’ll look to ensure America is able to “pursue energy dominance … bring back American jobs to the auto industry and so much more.”

Zeldin added he’s excited to help manifest Trump’s economic agenda: “I think the American people are so hungry for it. It’s one of the big reasons why they’re sending him back to the White House.”

Stephen Miller: Deputy chief of staff for policy

Trump also chose longtime adviser Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy, a selection that does not need Senate confirmation since it’s not a Cabinet position.

Miller is among the longest-serving aides to Trump, dating back to his 2016 White House campaign.

Miller drew large cheers at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, telling the crowd, “your salvation is at hand,” after what he cast as “decades of abuse that has been heaped upon the good people of this nation – their jobs looted and stolen from them and shipped to Mexico, Asia and foreign countries. The lives of their loved ones ripped away from them by illegal aliens, criminal gangs and thugs who don’t belong in this country.”

Susie Wiles: Chief of staff

Miller will be working with Susie Wiles, Trump’s senior campaign adviser he chose to be his chief of staff last week.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Joe Kovacs

