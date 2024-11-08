A new video has appeared online featuring President-elect Donald Trump and his new plan to attack and end Washington “corruption” by dismantling the “Deep State.”

President Trump released his plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State. Now that he’s President-elect, this is the most important three minutes of video on the internet right now. HUGE pic.twitter.com/lhXwDPsv1q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2024

Primary is his intent to reissue his executive order from 2020 that provides presidential authority “to remove government employees” that actually are “rogue bureaucrats.”

“I will wield that power very aggressively,” he warns.

Second on his to-do list of 10 items is to “overhaul” the intelligence and national security industry.

“We will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus,” he said, as those organizations now appear to be targeting Christians, conservatives and other perceived enemies.

A report at Conservative Brief noted his plan includes executive orders, reforms and even structural changes inside government agency operations.

It emphasizes openness and responsibility.

Under the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, there were numerous instances of government actions apparently being weaponized against critics of the leftist agenda those two pushed onto Americans.

Especially Trump, who was targeted multiple times by court cases in which the facts were so manipulated the weaponization appeared obvious, such as charges against him for his handling of government documents after his first presidency.

Joe Biden had, in fact, mishandled boxes and boxes of government documents from his time as senator and vice president, yet no charges were brought against him.

Further, part of the program was a state case against him over his business operations. A leftist judge ruled he was guilty of fraud and announced a fine of nearly half a billion dollars – for actions that the supposed “victims” said in court they lost no money, and in fact would be happy to do business with Trump again.

Business experts told the court that Trump’s dealings were standard in the industry – to no avail.

Trump also cited the need to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts, which allow spying on Americans.

The problem, he said, is that they are “so corrupt that the judges seem to not care when they are lied to in warrant applications.”

Additionally, he intends there to be a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to crack down on hidden wrongdoing by government organizations.

There also are plans to address government leaks, set up independent audits, move government jobs away from Washington, close the “revolving door” between those taking government jobs and then taking jobs in private sectors they regulated, and term limits for Congress.