(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – With widespread accusations of civil rights violations against Jewish students on U.S. campuses following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, President-elect Donald Trump described how he will set his administration apart from his predecessor’s.

Trump vowed in September that schools not doing enough to investigate, prevent, or punish antisemitic activity on campus will be “held accountable for violations of the civil rights law,” which entails removing federal funding or even college accreditation. “We will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers, and we’re not going to do it — certainly on American soil,” he said.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has launched well over 100 investigations into universities and school districts around the country looking into alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with most involving antisemitic activity allegedly preventing Jewish students from obtaining an equal education.