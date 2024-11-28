(NEW YORK POST) – President-elect Donald Trump wished everyone, including the “Radical Left Lunatics” a Happy Thanksgiving while trumpeting his landslide victory in this year’s election in a post Thursday morning.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on X. “Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” he added.

Enthusiastic holiday messages have become something of a tradition for the once and future president, who on Thanksgiving last year blasted the “psycho” judge overseeing his civil fraud case in Manhattan and other “radical left” overseeing prosecutions of him.