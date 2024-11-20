President-elect Donald Trump’s lawyers have told New York judge Juan Merchan, who supervised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump, that it will be dismissed.

After all, the voters’ selection of Trump as the 47th president trumps Bragg’s “political motivations,” they said.

The case was brought by Bragg as part of the Democrats’ extended, multiple-case, lawfare against Trump between his terms in the White House.

Bragg took business reporting situations, which could have been misdemeanors had they been filed in a timely fashion, and claimed they were felonies because they were in pursuit of some other unidentified crime.

It all revolved around so-called “hush money” payments Trump’s ex-lawyer made to a porn star for her silence about an alleged affair, which both of them have denied happened.

Fox News reports Trump’s lawyers want an “immediate” dismissal of the case, which right now is awaiting sentencing after a leftist jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts – after the judge, whose daughter was raising money for Democrats on the rulings against Trump her father was making in court – inexplicably told jurors their verdict didn’t have to be unanimous.

The lawyers told Merchan that the case needs to be dismissed because the voters’ choice of trump supersedes Bragg’s “political motivations.”

Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche said “continuing with this case would be ‘uniquely destabilizing’ and threatens to ‘hamstring the operation of the whole governmental apparatus, both in foreign and domestic affairs.'”

Bragg has insisted that the case be suspended for now – and that he be allowed to reopen it years from now when Trump has completed his second term as president.

Blanche said, “The court must address these new issues and dismiss the case, prior to issuing a decision on the previously filed Presidential immunity motion. Any other action would obviously violate the presidential immunity doctrine and the Supremacy Clause.”

Bragg’s strategy would deprive Trump of the right to appeal, which would leave the dispute unresolved throughout his presidency.

Blanche noted “even if the Court were to wrongly deny the new interests-of-justice motion, which it should not do, the appropriate forum for any additional proceedings must first be resolved in President Trump’s removal appeal.”

Courthouse News, which lobbied for Kamala Harris to be elected, explained the Trump team letter to the court noted that setting the verdict aside is “mandated by the law and will happen as justice takes its course.”

The letter to Merchan explained, “As DA Bragg engages in his own election campaign, DANY appears to not yet be ready to dismiss this politically-motivated and fatally flawed case.”