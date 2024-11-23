We all know what President Donald Trump will do on Day 1 back in office (Jan. 20, 2025).

He will sign dozens of executive orders to make the border secure again.

In particular, he will reinstate Title 42 and “Remain in Mexico” to keep all future illegal invaders on the Mexico side of the border.

He will start the process of finishing the wall – and hopefully make it bigger, stronger and higher!

He will start the world’s biggest mass deportation – and it will start with the murderers, violent felons, gangbangers (like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua) and known terrorists.

I hope and pray President Trump takes my advice from many months ago and defunds the $80 billion for the IRS on Day 1, fires 80,000 new IRS agents and uses the money to hire 80,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border agents. He’ll need every one of them to keep America safe.

And finally, separate from the border catastrophe, I’m betting Trump will issue dozens of executive orders to “drill, baby, drill” that will quickly bring down inflation by lowering our energy costs, and once again make America energy independent.

Now that’s a good day’s work!

But what about Day 2? What could President Trump do on Day 2 that would surpass all of that?

That would make us all cheer and celebrate like it’s New Year’s Eve?

That would make it clear America is once again a “nation of laws”?

That would make it clear that we have a new sheriff in town?

And that would make America safe and great again?

I have the answer.

The answer is to use his attorney general and Justice Department to investigate, indict and arrest for treason all the Democrats responsible for the intentional destruction of America through the open border invasion.

Trump’s DOJ needs to hold responsible Joe Biden, Border Czar Kamala Harris, Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas and every other member of this administration who coordinated and conspired to leave the borders wide open and welcome in millions of illegal invaders (including terrorists and violent criminals let out of prisons around the world by our enemies).

Trump’s DOJ needs to charge them with abandonment of the American people and dereliction of duty to protect America’s citizens from foreign invasion.

Trump’s DOJ needs to charge them with being accessory to murder for every American killed by illegal aliens.

Most importantly, Trump’s DOJ needs to charge every one of them with treason. By the way, there is no statute of limitations for treason.

Because it’s clear to me the root cause of their treasonous open border actions was bribery.

They sold out our country and the great American middle class.

The entire Democratic Party, this entire administration at the highest levels, virtually every Democrat governor, every Democrat big city mayor – they’re all on the payrolls of either the Mexican drug cartels, China and the CCP, or both.

There is no other explanation for why anyone with a brain and a heart, and who loves America, would spend every waking hour trying to keep the border open.

And wave in the worst criminal scumbags in the world …

And allow all the fentanyl and other deadly drugs to flow freely, thereby killing our children …

And allow human trafficking, and sex trafficking, and child sex trafficking to flourish …

And bankrupt this country with debt to pay for millions of illegal invaders – all while abandoning the American middle class.

What sane person would do that? And why?

The only answer is treason. They’ve sold us out. They’ve all been bribed and paid off.

Democratic politicians are owned lock, stock and barrel by the Mexican drug cartels and China.

Think of the money involved.

Think of what the Mexican drug cartels make in a single day.

Think of what China makes for producing all the fentanyl.

Think of what everyone involved in this open border destruction of America makes from Democratic politicians’ efforts to stall, stall, stall and keep that border open, and keep those drugs, criminals and human cargo flowing.

Now think how easy it is for those who make hundreds of billions of dollars off human misery and death to bribe Democratic politicians with millions of dollars, probably hundreds of millions, deposited in offshore accounts, to keep stalling, to keep that border open.

Now add in campaign finance fraud. That’s the second way Democrats are profiting off keeping the border open.

Where do you think Harris got that unimaginable $1.2 billion in campaign funds from?

The great business mogul and billionaire Trump could only raise $300 million – and Trump is the greatest salesman and promoter ever. Yet dumb, lazy, incompetent, unlikable Harris raised well over $1 billion? Who gave it to her?

A large portion of it clearly came from illegal foreign donors, divided up into small donations (to avoid detection or investigation). And who had the most to gain from a Harris presidency?

China and the Mexican drug cartels.

Trump’s DOJ needs to find the offshore accounts belonging to the Democratic politicians – and follow the money trail for Harris’ $1 billion in campaign funding.

Trust me, in both cases, all roads lead to China and the Mexican drug cartels.

Then prove the case against these treasonous open border Democrats. After conviction, send them to Guantanamo for the rest of their lives.

This is how we make America safe, secure and law-abiding again. Make harsh examples out of these traitors. Make the punishment so severe that no politician ever thinks of selling out our country ever again.

I believe President Trump was miraculously saved from an assassin’s bullets, and reelected in a landslide, and given a massive mandate specifically for this role: to secure the border and expose the traitors in our government who used the open border to intentionally destroy this great country.

That’s why the D.C. swamp and deep state are so hysterical and panicked about Trump’s election.

They know their day of reckoning is coming – and they’re scared to death.

This is how Trump, his attorney general and his DOJ can turn Day 2 of the Trump presidency into the most important day in the history of America.