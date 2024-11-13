JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Trump selects former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel

Trumps pick for US ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee: “There is no such thing as the West Bank – it’s Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements – they’re communities, they’re neighborhoods, they’re cities. There is no such thing as an occupation.” pic.twitter.com/qffdy4NYO1 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced that the “great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years” and “highly respected” Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor, will be the U.S. ambassador to Israel during the next administration.

WATCH: Mike Huckabee: ‘No such thing as a settlement’

Trump taps U.S. Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense

BREAKING: President-elect Trump chooses Pete Hegseth for SECRETARY OF DEFENSE. “Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country.” pic.twitter.com/GZ3CwbSv20 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has picked Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defense, a Fox News commentator and U.S. Army veteran who has expressed disdain for the so-called “woke” policies of Pentagon leaders, including its top military officer, and is a strong defender of the State of Israel.

U.S. government employee charged under Espionage Act on suspicion of leading top secret documents on Israel

MAN CHARGED IN LEAK OF CLASSIFIED ISRAELI MILITARY PLANS Asif W. Rahman, a U.S. government employee, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified documents detailing Israel’s planned response to an Iranian missile attack. Rahman, charged under the Espionage Act,… pic.twitter.com/hUn1gO6Tm8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2024

A CIA official has been charged with disclosing classified documents that appeared to show Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack earlier this year, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter.

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah missile strike on Nahariya

Two Israelis were murdered when a Hezbollah rocket targeted Nahariya earlier this evening. Hezbollah must be dismantled terrorist by terrorist, rocket by rocket, until Israelis are safe in their homes. May the memory of the victims be a blessing. @Mdais pic.twitter.com/S1tLjXm0rb — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 12, 2024

Two people were killed when a rocket exploded in the building in which they were working in the northern coastal city of Nahariya on Tuesday as the Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets and drones at northern and central Israel.

Biden administration won’t issue arms embargo against Israel

The U.S. State Department will not withhold arms from Israel, according to State Department officials, a month after the White House sent a letter to Israel stating the Jewish state had 30 days to improve the humanitarian conditions for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip or be subject to an arms embargo.

Netanyahu calls on Iranian people to ‘not lose hope’

A special message from me to the Iranian people: there’s one thing Khamenei’s regime fears more than Israel. It’s you — the people of Iran. Don’t lose hope. پیام ویژه‌ای از من برای مردم ایران: یک چیز هست که رژیم خامنه‌ای بیش از اسرائیل از آن می‌ترسد. آن شما هستید — مردم ایران.… pic.twitter.com/iADxSjNXCs — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 12, 2024

In the second message within months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Islamic Republic’s regime fears its own citizens more than Israel; looks to the future of blossoming ties, freedom and prosperity for Iranians.

Islamic Jihad release video of Israel-Russian hostage Sasha Trufanov

Sasha Trupanov is alive! The Islamic Jihad just released a video in which Trupanov speaks about being a hostage for over a year. Trupanov is an Amazon employee. The company never made any public statement about him pic.twitter.com/QHDz06ZFvC — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) November 13, 2024

Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a proof-of-life video on Wednesday of Russian-Israeli hostage Alexander (“Sasha”) Troufanov, who was abducted from his family home during the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been held captive in the Gaza Strip for 404 days.

Mossad issues warning to Israelis in Thailand over feared attack

⚠️ Mossad and Israel’s National Security Council Urge Increased Vigilance for Israelis in Thailand Israeli authorities, working with Thai security forces, have been tackling growing security threats in Thailand. In light of recent intelligence, the National Security Council… pic.twitter.com/9343HVYRu3 — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 12, 2024

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency warned Israeli tourists in Thailand to avoid a world-famous outdoor party this weekend, saying that the event may be targeted by terrorists attempting to murder Israelis.