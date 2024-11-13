Trump’s Israel ambassador pick Mike Huckabee: ‘No such thing as a settlement’

By David Brummer

Mike Huckabee (Video screenshot)
JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

Trump selects former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump announced that the “great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years” and “highly respected” Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor, will be the U.S. ambassador to Israel during the next administration.

WATCH: Mike Huckabee: ‘No such thing as a settlement’

Trump taps U.S. Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has picked Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defense, a Fox News commentator and U.S. Army veteran who has expressed disdain for the so-called “woke” policies of Pentagon leaders, including its top military officer, and is a strong defender of the State of Israel.

U.S. government employee charged under Espionage Act on suspicion of leading top secret documents on Israel

A CIA official has been charged with disclosing classified documents that appeared to show Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack earlier this year, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter.

Two Israelis killed in Hezbollah missile strike on Nahariya

Two people were killed when a rocket exploded in the building in which they were working in the northern coastal city of Nahariya on Tuesday as the Hezbollah terror group fired dozens of rockets and drones at northern and central Israel.

Biden administration won’t issue arms embargo against Israel

President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)
The U.S. State Department will not withhold arms from Israel, according to State Department officials, a month after the White House sent a letter to Israel stating the Jewish state had 30 days to improve the humanitarian conditions for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip or be subject to an arms embargo.

Netanyahu calls on Iranian people to ‘not lose hope’

In the second message within months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Islamic Republic’s regime fears its own citizens more than Israel; looks to the future of blossoming ties, freedom and prosperity for Iranians.

Islamic Jihad release video of Israel-Russian hostage Sasha Trufanov

Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a proof-of-life video on Wednesday of Russian-Israeli hostage Alexander (“Sasha”) Troufanov, who was abducted from his family home during the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been held captive in the Gaza Strip for 404 days.

Mossad issues warning to Israelis in Thailand over feared attack

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency warned Israeli tourists in Thailand to avoid a world-famous outdoor party this weekend, saying that the event may be targeted by terrorists attempting to murder Israelis.

David Brummer

David Brummer, a WND contributing reporter, has extensive journalism experience and has written for both the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel. A native of London, he currently lives in Israel with his family. Read more of David Brummer's articles here.


