Based on what we were being told in the days leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election that the two candidates were in a virtual tie and it might take days after Nov. 5 to determine the winner, the unanticipated blowout by President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris enabled the election to be called in the former’s favor within hours after the polls closed. Never before in the history of presidential election polls have we seen so many pollsters be so wrong. For Republicans, who also won the House and Senate, it was as if a miracle had occurred. Were Tom Zimmer still alive today, he would probably be thinking to himself, “I told you it would happen.”

Who was Zimmer?

Zimmer was a Catholic American who left the U.S. in the early 1970s to live in a town on the east coast of Italy. There he dedicated his life to his religion, co-authoring a prayer book that sold millions of copies and attending Mass several times a day. He lived as a hermit near the Basilica of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy, believed to enshrine the house where Mary – the mother of Jesus – is said to have lived. Zimmer issued several prophecies during his lifetime, becoming known as the Hermit of Loreto. In 2008, he returned to the U.S. to die, passing away in 2009 at age 83.

Zimmer made a fascinating prophecy in 1983. It was about a man he claimed would serve as president for two terms and would be used by God to bring America back to Him. Interestingly, while the man was identified by name 41 years ago and was well-known back then, he had never demonstrated any intention of entering into the political arena.

However, a month after that man – Donald Trump – entered the Oval Office in 2017, a video was posted by American priest Giacomo Capoverdi on YouTube relating Zimmer’s prophecy. While Trump’s failure to win reelection in 2020 raised some doubts about him being a two-term president, Trump’s 2024 landslide reelection victory removed those doubts about Zimmer’s prophecy.

Sadly, Zimmer was right about America moving away from God. Many of the Christian values that motivated our Founding Fathers to risk their lives in establishing a nation in which all were free to practice their religions have been targeted as offensive in 21st century America. A 2020 article provided background on how this has happened:

“For decades, secular humanists have been working to remove God from all aspects of life in America. Unfortunately, they have enjoyed a measure of success. With rare exceptions, prayer in schools, before high school football games, and at the beginning of public meetings is a thing of the past. Displaying Bible verses on the walls of your offices is now taboo. Recently a Christian with a pro-life license plate – a plate issued by the state of Florida – was told to remove it from her car or she could not park in the lot where she worked. There are many other examples of how secular humanists are pushing God out of our lives, but perhaps the most telling example is what we see happening in politics.

“We see Supreme Court nominees and political candidates have their lives torn apart by unproven accusations, innuendo, rumors, and outright lies. Paid-thugs, posing as university students, incite riots to prevent Christians or conservatives from speaking. Members of Congress are stalked by protesters yelling profanity and making threats. Pro-life marchers are attacked by abortion advocates. Political candidates, including minorities, are labeled ‘racists,’ ‘bigots,’ and ‘misogynists’ for failing to toe the line of liberal orthodoxy. Campaign rallies devolve into fistfights between supporters of competing candidates. In short, politics in America has devolved into a gutter sport characterized by excessive partisanship, character assassination, personal animosity, venomous discourse, increasing polarization, name calling, smear campaigns, and even violence.”

The above article focused on how schools and colleges have transformed from Christian to godless institutions. By way of example, a school considered by many to be America’s flagship of higher education, Harvard University, was originally established to train ministers while that mission has long ago now been forgotten.

During our Founding Fathers’ time, 99% of Americans identified as Christian, decreasing to 71% today, with a 12 point drop occurring between 2009-2019. In the two decades between 2000-2021, the percentage of adults regularly attending religious services dropped from 42% to 30%. By 2023, the percentage of Americans unaffiliated with any religion increased from 2% in 1948 to 22%. A Pew Research Center study determined that if things continue along these lines, Christians may not be a majority in the U.S. by 2070.

Over the past four years of President Joe Biden’s term, little has been done to bring America closer to God. In fact, his FBI was weaponized to go after Catholics, spying on traditionalists from coast to coast. And a 2022 study cites the Democratic Party as a prime example of a group that has transitioned away from religion.

It is no wonder that Trump, during his campaign, promised to trigger a revival of Christian power if reelected. Catholics clearly saw a Trump presidency as ushering in an era of religious rebirth, overwhelmingly casting their votes for him as evidenced by the 56% to 41% margin he tallied. Boosting Trump’s Catholic support was Harris’ naive display of anti-Catholic bias, evidenced by her admonishment of students at one of her rallies who shouted “Christ is King” that they were at the “wrong rally.”

It is incredible that Zimmer prophesied not only a two-term presidency for Trump – who now will become the only president since Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms – but also to win reelection by promising to bring America closer to God. While Republican supporters are pleased with a Trump “miracle,” somewhere “up there” Zimmer undoubtedly views it as God’s.