Kamala Harris will not be the candidate for anything ever again. Democrat leaders know that. They created Harris and they will break her. She never won any general or primary election for president in 2020 or 2024. Kamala is done.

No candidate other than Donald Trump and two others in U.S. history ever won a presidential election after losing one – and he continues to show how special he is. Trump won despite a billion dollars given to Harris, 45-plus legal actions by Democrat prosecutors against him (including two impeachments, the Mueller investigation, FBI illegal FISA warrants, FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 committee), media bias, false polls, China interference, Barack, Michelle, Oprah and cheating by Democrats.

After being shot in the ear by an assassin, Trump jumped up with his fist in the air and shouted to his MAGA troops to “fight, fight, fight!” Even Mark Zuckerberg agreed that Trump is special.

On Trump’s coattails, Republicans won the House, the Senate, a majority of governorships and state legislatures, while six of the nine Supreme Court justices have now been appointed by Republican presidents.

Trump beat the establishment Republicans and RINOs like Liz Cheney, Barbara Comstock, Nikki Haley, John Bolton, Mitt Romney, Gen. Kelly, et al. who campaigned against him. They are all gone, and Trump still reigns over the Republican Party. MAGA thrives as the establishment dies.

Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate to win the Hispanic vote. He won the white female vote, the Catholic vote, the Christian vote, the under-30 vote and a fourth of the black male vote.

And now Trump is mentoring a whole slew of young replacements for when he is gone, just as any good business CEO does. Just as he did with sons Don Jr. and Eric. Just as his father did with him. Trump is mentoring J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard and others in the Trump Cabinet.

Understandably, Democrat leaders are worried. Trump is building a legacy of young replacements and new voters who will choose Republicans in the future, support that did not exist prior to now. And he is preventing illegal aliens from being new Democrat voters.

Wokeness is dead. DEI is dead. Race-based politics is dead. Gender-based politics is dying. The deep state is critically wounded, and globalists are on the run. China sees more tariffs coming. George Soros, Bill Gates and their friends were beaten by Elon Musk and his friends. Woke military leaders are about to retire en mass. Pharma companies, CDC, WHO and Tony Fauci see RFK Jr. coming for them wearing a big white hat on a big white horse with his silver bullets, as he yells, “Hi ho Silver, away!”

What does that leave Democrats? Agnostic/atheist voters, government employees (including public-school teachers), Jews, feminists, Hollywood and black women. Democrat leaders are worried.

Think for a second …

What if the next Republican presidential candidate is Marco Rubio (Hispanic, Catholic, speaks Spanish fluently and is a retired military officer with a law degree from the University of Miami) with Tulsi Gabbard (female Democrat converted to Republican) as his running mate? Or how about J.D. Vance (middle-class rust belt, ex-Marine Catholic with a law degree from Yale) with Rubio or Gabbard as his running mate? Or how about Gabbard with Rubio as her running mate?

Any of those tickets solidify MAGA voters, military voters, average working-class Americans in the battleground states, disgruntled Democrat voters, Hispanics, Catholics, Christians and white women for Republicans.

It is now entirely possible that Republicans will control the White House for the next 12 years. That could mean that all nine of the Supreme Court justices in 2036 will have been appointed by Republican presidents. No constitutional amendments will have been ratified by three-fourths of the states to codify abortion or to make D.C. a state. The right to freedom of religion anytime and anywhere and the right to bear arms will carry on for at least two more decades, since no far-left politician could be elected president.

No politician who does not pledge to put America first will be elected president for the next couple of decades.

This loss by Harris to Trump is much bigger than the media, Democrats, establishment politicians and deep state are admitting. Democrat leaders are very worried. Rich Democrat donors who own the Democratic Party are even more worried.