Commentator Tucker Carlson has delivered a stunning verdict on just exactly who is running America’s White House right now.

Kamala Harris, the 2024 election loser, has been off in Hawaii on vacation. Joe Biden has been in what many consider the fog of old age and declining capacities for years already.

And just suddenly, the White House approved a Ukraine scheme to litter the landscape involved in the Russia war with anti-personnel landmines.

Carlson, in an interview on TheRedactedInc, responded, “I used to think Tony Blinken was running the White House. Now, I think it is Satan himself.”

“I really think that you’ve got dark forces in charge.”

“If you’d asked me yesterday morning, I would have said Tony Blinken, who’s been running it since the beginning,” he said.

But now it’s Satan.

“Because anyone I really think that you’ve got, you know, dark forces in charge. I mean, there’s no justification for using anti-personnel mines in this conflict, which can’t hope to be solved with anti-personnel mines.”

He said, “The only effect of that move is to kill innocence, period, that’s it.”