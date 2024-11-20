U.S. temporarily shutters Kyiv embassy over airstrike fears, which apparently turned out to be a Russian psy-op

By David Brummer

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv
JERUSALEM – Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has received information of a potential significant air attack on Wednesday and will be closed, the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the department said in a statement published on the website of the US embassy in Kyiv.

Iran boosts uranium stockpile to near weapons-grade level

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands, according to a confidential report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA.

IDF announces 800th soldier to fall in battle

Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, 21, from Mevaseret Zion, a soldier in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade fell Tuesday in an encounter with terrorists in Jabaliya, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning. Since the outbreak of the war, 800 IDF soldiers have died in battles, 28 of them in the current operation in Jabaliya.

Turkish strikes on Syrian Kurds cuts off water supply for 1 million people

According to the BBC investigation, accompanied by a full-length documentary, Turkey has conducted over 100 attacks on Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria between October 2019 and January 2024. These strikes targeted oil and gas facilities and power stations vital to civilians in the region.

Hezbollah rocket strikes UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon, four Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded

The Israel Defense Forces said that two UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) posts were hit by Hezbollah attacks, which wounded peacekeepers and did damage to the posts.

The first rocket attack was launched at 9:50 a.m. from Deir Aames, which hit the UNIFIL base near Ramyeh in southern Lebanon. Later, at 1:30 p.m., another barrage of rockets hit and damaged a post in the area of Chamaa, which Hezbollah launched from Maaliyeh in southern Lebanon.

Argentina removes troops from UNIFIL ‘peacekeeping’ force

Buenos Aires announced it would be pulling its troops out of the 10,000-strong UNIFIL peacekeeping force, which is supposed to enforce U.N. Resolution 1701. The move by Argentina appeared to represent the first sign of cracks in the unity of the mission, which has been caught in the crossfire as Israel battles against Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Iran warns Western states over imposing IAEA sanctions on its nuclear program

Western countries on Wednesday formally submitted a new resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of its board meeting, diplomatic sources said, pushing ahead despite Iran’s warnings against the move.

Is Israel about to attack Iranian-backed militias in Iraq?

Some two weeks ago, the U.S. warned Iraq that permitting Iranian-backed militias to use its territory to attack Israel, could lead Jerusalem to decide to retaliate militarily. There has been no let up in the interim, and several missiles and drones have been fired from Iraqi territory at the Jewish state, and Israel might be preparing air strikes at various targets.

U.N. Security Council to vote on no-strings Gaza ceasefire

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution that demands an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza neither tying it to the release of the hostages nor mentioning Hamas as the war’s architect, according to Israeli media.

The ceasefire proposal was developed by 10 non-permanent council members, with the U.S. at the center of the decision, and it is uncertain whether it will exercise its veto power. Not doing so would be reminiscent of one of the final acts of the Obama administration, which backed a resolution criticizing Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Jerusalem court orders P.A. to pay $12 million in damages to second intifada victims

In a precedent-setting decision, the Jerusalem District Court has ordered the Palestinian Authority to pay approximately 46 million shekels ($12.3 million) in compensation to three siblings whose family members were killed in the 2001 Sbarro restaurant bombing in Jerusalem. The ruling marks the first implementation of a new Israeli law mandating punitive damages for terrorism victims.

Former Hamas hostage confronts UCLA protest leader in campus debate

A survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel delivered powerful testimony about her 54 days in captivity as she faced off with a student protest leader at a campus debate in Southern California.

The confrontation, captured in a video segment released Monday by The Gr8 Debate and filmed by Trusted Confidential Coverage (TCC), brought together former hostage Moran Stella Yanai, UCLA encampment leader Aidan Doyle, and Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef.

