For the first time since the war began Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenzkyy announced that he would be willing to cede territory to Russia in order to end the Russia-Ukrainian/NATO war.

Zelenskyy added that the agreement would also recommend a “NATO umbrella” of protection for territory still under its control.

Via Disclose TV.

NEW – Ukraine’s Zelensky said he is willing to cede territory to Russia to end the war for the first time.https://t.co/pcFRxIIqV7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 29, 2024

Zelensky made the comments in his first interview since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. In his interview with Sky News he made the remarks that he would be willing to cede ground to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.

It is likely that Russia will not agree to Zelensky’s demands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his first interview following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. In the interview with Sky News, he suggested that he is willing to end the war with Russia in exchange for NATO membership, even if Russia does not… pic.twitter.com/ZmvnYIx5Qr — Independent Raw Journalism (@TheUndercoverX) November 29, 2024

