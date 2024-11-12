Joe Biden has used dozens, probably hundreds, of executive orders from the desk of the White House to try to install in America a biased election system, using federal agencies to recruit supporters, “diversity” agendas around the world, and much more to which Americans, by and large, object.

Expect them to vanish on Jan. 20.

That’s the day that President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated, and analysts are advising there will be numerous changes that day.

The Washington Examiner predicted Trump “will waste no time working to undo the efforts of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, when he retakes office next January. Much of what Trump is expected to do will simply be undoing what Biden did to him upon winning the White House four years ago.”

Biden, for example, signed 24 executive orders during his first eight days in office, sparking charges of hypocrisy from Republicans who pointed out Biden had claimed executive orders should be limited “unless you’re a dictator.”

Trump already has indicated there will be action that day.

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained that at least “tens” of orders are imminent.

“We know that he promised to sign an executive order to secure the southern border, something the Harris-Biden administration has refused to do. We know that, on Day One, he’s going to launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants in American history.”

The “Remain in Mexico” practice might come back that same way.

CATO Institute scholar Andrew Gillen said the Biden-Harris regime’s demand to promote the transgender ideology also won’t stand long, especially with women’s sports.

“The cultural stuff is what I think we’ll see on Day One. Fighting against what Trump calls wokeness and being anti-DEI. I wouldn’t be surprised to see executive action on those,” Gillen said.

Trump also has confirmed plans to work on the Deep State, and expected is an order called Schedule F, which, the report said, “would allow him to fire some federal employees who previously enjoyed job protections.”

Trump had begun that process in his first term, only to have Biden reverse it and Deep State employees then finalize a rule against reclassifying workers. Trump wanted that ability because, during his first term, there were several instances of federal workers openly defying and opposing the president’s work. The new rule means it might take him longer to move that direction.

The report explained Republican strategist John Feehery suggests Trump do as much as possible.

“He should reverse every single Biden EO, especially the ones regarding immigration, the border, and crime. Then he needs to reverse every executive order that has anything to do with COVID-19 and education. Then he needs to dive deep into any of the transgender stuff. I think he needs to be as aggressive as legally possible. The election was a mandate, and Congress will move too slow for the American people.”

Trump himself, has promised, “Many things will be done on day one. Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen.”

Trump also has suggested that many of those J6 protesters, in jail sometimes for years for offenses as dire as trespassing, may be getting pardons.

He’s also talked about halting the propaganda being used in schools to promote “critical race theory or transgender insanity.”

One firing that is expected, if he does not quit first, would be special counsel Jack Smith, who has handled multiple lawfare claims against Trump as part of Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice.

Smith already reportedly is considering ways to back down on his “insurrection” and “classified documents” claims.

Trump also has promised to take action on inflation, which has been a stunning 22% plus since Biden and Harris took office.