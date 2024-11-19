Leftists across the Washington, D.C., landscape are erupting in outrage, including at least one death threat on video, by a plan from a female lawmaker that would have men in Congress use restrooms and locker rooms designated for men.

And not the facilities provided for women.

The war has been sparked by the pending arrival of U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, a Delaware Democrat, who was born Tim McBride but now styles himself as a woman.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say in this,” Mace said. “This is a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces, and I’m not going to tolerate.”

Her plan would adjust House rules to prohibit men who say they are women from using women’s bathrooms and other facilities on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted it’s a brand new problem for Congress and then said it would be addressed “in deliberate fashion with member consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person.”

There’s a man pretending to be a woman coming to Congress in January who expects to use the same restrooms as little girls visiting the Capitol. I consider it assault for a man to charge into places that are designated specifically for women. Restrooms are a place where women… pic.twitter.com/2DT9wVsVEF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 19, 2024

One transgender activist responded by threatening to brutally murder Mace in a online video.

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace, I hope that one day I do find you in that women’s bathroom and I grab your ratty looking f***ing hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash and until the blood’s everywhere and you’re dead,” the trans person said.

“Thank you. I hope that Nancy Mace received this message well. Kisses.”

WARNING: Video contains some graphic language:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, “There’s a man pretending to be a woman coming to Congress in January who expects to use the same restrooms as little girls visiting the Capitol. I consider it assault for a man to charge into places that are designated specifically for women. Restrooms are a place where women are vulnerable. It’s mentally ill for a man to think he should be allowed there.”

Mace has proposed a two-page resolution to limit House members, officers and employees to using single-sex facilities that correspond with their biological sex.

She suggested a House rules change could be possible, but without that she’ll bring it up on the House floor.

She explains letting men into women’s restrooms and more “jeopardizes the safety and dignity” of females in the Capitol complex.

Mace explained, “This is just the start. I want to make sure that no men are in women’s private spaces. And it’s not going to end here. This shouldn’t be going on any federal property. If you’re a school or an institution that gets government funding, this kind of thing should be banned.”

CBS reported McBride responded by attacking “far right-wing extremists.”

He said they were raising the issue because “they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

Transgenderism repeatedly has taken the headlines since the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration made it one of the top priorities for American government, which now has imposed even on the world stage its ideological campaign.

Mace then noted that the “radical left” is “trying to erase women.”

The Washington Examiner reported at least one Democrat lawmaker turned vulgar over the problem.

“I just don’t understand why bathrooms are top of mind for [Mace],” Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said. “But she wants to think about where a future member is gonna p— and s—* like I don’t — I don’t understand.”

The social behavior campaign by the Democrats was front and center during the 2024 election, a landslide won by President-elect Donald Trump and Republican majorities in the U.S. Senate and House.

The report noted Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris in ads leading up to the election while multiple GOP lawmakers attacked their Democratic counterparts for supporting transgender athletes’ participation in female sports.

There was no limit to the hate that was unleashed against Mace because of her plan, with the New Republican using words like “vile,” a specialty magazine accusing her of “harassing” McBride, and another accusing her of picking “a fight.”