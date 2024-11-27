Democrats in America suffered a stunning political loss in the 2024 presidential race.

President-elect Donald Trump not only won the Electoral College in a landslide, but also the popular vote – by many millions of votes.

The response from losers has been outrage, insult, fantasy and now criminal actions.

A statement from the Trump campaign cited the most recent response: threats and “swatting” against Trump nominees.

This follows at least two failed assassination attempts against Trump in the weeks leading up to the election. In one of those, a sniper hit Trump in the ear before being shot and killed by law enforcement. A second assassination attempt suspect is in custody.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” the campaign said.

“President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman.

“Swatting” is when someone falsely reports a dangerous situation to law enforcement, prompting officers, armed, to respond, with the goal of causing harm to the “swatting” target.

Democrats already publicly have called for a “shadow government” to be assembled, a coalition of Democrat officials to “act” in ways that oppose the Trump agenda, which will be addressed by Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Hollywood celebrities have essentially called a majority of Americans dumb and stupid for their votes for Trump, and Democrat legislators have fantasized about seceding from America and joining Canada as a province.

The Federalist reports that the Biden-Harris regime is trying to sabotage Trump’s presidency during its final few weeks in power.

“After their major election loss, Democrats are doubling down on their worldview by trying to save the monstrous deep state they have been building for decades and making sure their own ranks still fall in line with radical social policies,” the report said.

“As President Joe Biden prepares to leave office, he and his party are scrambling to undermine one of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promises: cull the odious deep state. Biden is reportedly being pushed by his party to bolster the federal bureaucracy in the waning weeks of his presidency. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said the Biden administration has already done some ‘scenario planning,’ as it attempts to ‘fortify the Justice Department, the intelligence agencies and other offices in Trump’s crosshairs.'”

Further, Biden recently has approved Ukraine’s use of American weapons to launch attacks inside Russia in the war between those entities, radically escalating that conflict in a move that could trigger a nuclear response.

The report explained, “The Trump transition appears poised to fulfill campaign promises to break apart the intelligence apparatus with the nomination of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, as director of national intelligence, cut out the far-left rot at the top levels the military by firing activist generals, appoint an attorney general prepared to stop the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and substantially dismantle the federal bureaucracy both with the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency and the appointment of Russ Vought to helm the Office of Management and Budget.”

The Democrats now, the report said, want “Biden to sign a barrage of executive orders in his last days, alter union contracts of federal workers to make them even harder to fire, ram through far-left judges, blow open government funding of projects already approved by Congress before the can be stopped, and finalize federal rulemaking.”

While the Trump statement didn’t include details, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., confirmed she was targeted.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season.”

Others targeted include: Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, CIA Director nominee John Ratcliffe, and Agriculture Secretary nominee Brooke Rollins.

The FBI released a statement indicating it’s “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents” targeting Trump’s nominees.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, Trump’s nominee for EPA, says “a pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message.” Joins Stefanik and Gaetz: https://t.co/4Uzaf1mKva pic.twitter.com/yFwXdq56dU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 27, 2024

