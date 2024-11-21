As the chaos caused at the southern border by the Biden administration spills over into small town America, a growing threat is emerging from foreign-born prison gangs which some experts say will intentionally target Americans.

During an interview with Fox News, Former Department of Homeland Security adviser Charles Marino said American citizens should be worried about the Venezuelan prison-gang Tren de Aragua, which is beginning to take hold all over America.

“As Tren de Aragua becomes a greater portion of the population, so will the reports of violent interactions with this violent gang based out of Venezuela,” Marino told Fox News Host Carley Shimkus, “Look, under the final months of the Biden administration, they will continue to grow in numbers and continue to expand around the country and Americans will unfortunately be targeted. So we will hear many more stories.”

“It’s simply astonishing to me… that here you have an administration under Biden that allowed, designed, and created all the conditions for this crisis to occur… and what will change is on day one, the Trump administration will change that narrative. They will have those in the country illegally, those that are committing crimes, on the run and looking over their shoulders.”

Marino noted sanctuary states and cities will also experience a greater presence from federal agencies like ICE, which will be rooting out these gang members and other undocumented criminals for deportation.

“What I can tell you is ICE is also going to be focusing on where these violent gangs and criminals are going to protect them, and that will be in sanctuary cities. So what these sanctuary cities will find, since they’re not going to cooperate with ICE and other federal agencies, is they will see a greater representation of federal law enforcement,” Marino said.

According to an internal DHS memo, originally obtained by the New York Post, Tren de Aragua, known for its violence – has swiftly expanded into 16 states across the nation during President Joe Biden’s time in office, and warned the likelihood of violent gang-affiliated migrants coming across the border was “highly possible.”

The gang has been identified operating in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, California, and Washington D.C.

Incoming Trump administration “Border Czar” and former ICE Director Tom Homan, told Newsmax Tren de Aragua and other violent gangs like MS-13 are on notice, and called out elected officials who have threatened to throw up roadblocks to prevent the gang members’ removal.

“President Trump has made it clear, we’re gonna prioritize public safety threats and national security threats first… You don’t want us to take national security threats out of your community? To me that’s ridiculous, but the thing that amazes me… those who enforce the law, all of a sudden we’re the bad guys,” Homan said.

Homan noted he is very concerned for the safety of law enforcement when it comes time to remove dangerous gang members, which could end up in a gunfight.

“I’m very concerned, I’ve carried a badge and gun for 34 years, and I’ve buried Border Patrol agents, I’ve buried ICE agents which is the worst part of the job in the world… These are dangerous people, but we’ve got a job to do and we’re gonna do it.” Homan said.

U.S. Rep. Tom Nehls, R-Texas, told Sebastian Gorka during an interview the borders must be secured and Americans put first.

“I still believe that the border may have been the number one issue for America, because it’s killing our young, innocent people here in this country, they’re terrorizing our communities. Tren de Aragua… that very violent gang out of Venezuela, just hurting people,” Nehls said.

Nehls then pointed to the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was savagely beaten and strangled to death by an undocumented migrant who was affiliated with Tren de Aragua while she was jogging at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia.

Riley’s murderer, Jose Ibarra, was found guilty on all charges related to her murder and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for his crimes.

Ibarra showed no remorse during his trial, even while the prosecution described the horrific details of her death.

Another illegal migrant and Tren de Aragua associate, Alejandro Santiago, was sentenced to 5 years in prison with 3 years of his sentence suspended. Santiago was accused of drug trafficking and sex trafficking, with at least 5 victims being rescued in February.

Brandon Simosa, gang member and illegal migrant, was also arrested in New York City, after he attacked and robbed an assistant district attorney in the hallway of her building. Samosa had at least 6 prior arrests in five months.

Lawmakers are demanding action from the Biden administration, and noted its refusal to hold the Venezuelan government accountable for timely removals of these violent criminals.

